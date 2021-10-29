What is Will Smith’s wife’s secret to enjoying sex at any age?

In an honest interview with actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed how they manage to maintain a full and healthy sex life after more than two decades of marriage.

Jada, 50, is convinced that communication and responsibility are the most important things in any relationship.

“It’s difficult,” the actress said. “You hope your partner knows what you need, especially when it comes to sex. For example, well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind. But that’s a big trap, ”Pinket Smith noted.

The woman stressed that the most important thing for her husband and for her is to talk about what they really want and need in bed.

“It’s uncomfortable, but very healthy at the same time, and I think sex is something that isn’t talked about a lot, but there’s a lot of fantasy about it,” she stressed.

In 2019, Pinkett Smith revealed that sex toys also help her escape the routine in bed. “Nobody should be ashamed of that, and I’m surprised people have that kind of reaction to something as natural as sex. It is still a taboo for many, especially in relation to female sexuality, ”she confessed.

In September, the actor from I’m legend claimed to have an open relationship with his wife.

“For us, marriage cannot be a prison,” he stressed.