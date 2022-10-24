What is your self-destruct “button”? – Health & Wellness

And you, how do you boycott yourself? We all have a “button” that, when pressed, either consciously or unconsciously, activates processes such as procrastination, internal criticism, avoidance and slow self-destruction. What can we do about it?

We will start this article with some bad news: all of us practice self-sabotage. We have a subtle ability to boycott ourselves, to frustrate our goals and trip up well-being. We would have a hard time finding someone who has never fallen into the annoying practice of procrastination, delaying tasks that should be accomplished.

It would also be difficult to meet a person who has never questioned his worth. The world is full of men and women who suffer from impostor syndrome. And what can we say about that internal dialogue that criticizes, mistreats and minimizes each one of our achievements? The truth is that the human being has his own “button” of self-destruction and it is inevitable not to press it from time to time.

Now, the problem is not having this mechanism that activates the boycott and the damage to oneself, the real challenge is not to make excessive use of it. Because the big problem with many self-destructive behaviors is that they are not easy to control. Often, we hit that switch over and over again thinking that by doing so we will feel relief, but in reality it is turning us into someone we don’t like at all… What to do in these cases?

People self-sabotage when we don’t like ourselves.

And you, how do you hurt yourself?

Self-destruction is a powerful alchemy that we unconsciously shape. There are those who practice it as an escape mechanism and needed catharsis. An example of this is making food a resource with which to silence the weight of uncomfortable emotions. For its part, alcohol also stands as that socially accepted substance with which one makes up anxiety and sadness.

Then there are those uncomfortable and unpleasant behaviors that often dominate us: losing your temper, making decisions without thinking, avoiding responsibilities, etc. The voice of our conscience asks us why we do it, why we lead to counterproductive acts that always increase our guilt.

Harvard Medical School explained in a study that the reason why some excessively press their self-destruct “button” would be in childhood. Attachment problems with our caregivers and early trauma lead human beings towards these deregulated behaviors.

Not feeling safe, emotionally validated and in turn dragging certain doses of anger for what we experienced in those early years, gestates said psychological artifact. That of self-sabotage, that of the switch that one does not activate and deactivate from time to time…

People self-destruct daily with our limiting beliefs.

Ways we punish ourselves

Negligent parents, a family that discourages the worth, dreams and needs of their children, experiences of school bullying, having low self-esteem, being very self-demanding… There are multiple variables that build and activate self-destructive behavior. As we have pointed out, we have all practiced them at some point. Even if it is punctual.

However, beyond the origin, we are concerned with the way in which we harm ourselves. There are more subtle practices and others more serious, but all of them undermine psychological well-being if they are continuous dynamics. These would be some examples:

The self-criticism

Limiting beliefs, such as telling ourselves that we will never amount to anything, that we are unpleasant, imperfect, fallible, etc.

Procrastinate, that is, postpone tasks, thus making us feel worse and reinforce the feeling of guilt.

Poorly managing our emotions. Let’s not forget that something as common as not attending to uncomfortable emotions or negative valence has serious consequences. Sometimes, it leads us to behaviors such as addictions or eating disorders.

Excessive perfectionism and self-demand are also two ways of sabotaging ourselves.

Act impulsively.

Avoidance in any of its forms.

Our culture is also guilty of the tendency to self-sabotage so common in human beings. They make us believe that we are not enough, that we are not perfect enough to be admired or taken into account.

How to stop hitting our self-destruct “button”

The problem with pressing that self-destruct “button” too much is that we end up despising ourselves even more. It’s like a vicious circle that we don’t know how to get out of. Discomfort causes us to sabotage ourselves and one ends up hating oneself for acting that way. This reality would be even ironic if it did not lead us towards a clear deterioration of psychological health.

What can we do in these circumstances? We analyze it.

You self-sabotage because you don’t like yourself

If a person appreciates, respects and values ​​himself, he does not go against him, he does not seek to harm himself. He meditates what he does, thinks about the consequences and redirects his thoughts so that his behaviors are adjusted and are for his own benefit. Therefore, the first strategy that we must put into practice to stop touching our self-destruction “button” is to activate self-love.

Loving oneself is respecting oneself, it is developing a better self-esteem, a more valid self-efficacy and a more positive vision of one’s own being. Such craftsmanship takes time, but it is the antidote to not destroying ourselves.

Self-awareness, the key to your interior

Self-awareness allows us to understand how we are, what we need and what happens inside us. This competition connects directly with our emotions. Only those who have the ability to discern the origin of what he feels and handle what grips him properly manages to turn off that harmful voice that takes so much power away from us.

No to social comparison

We live in a society in which it is common to compete with each other. Nothing is as recurrent as envying what some have and making value judgments about what we don’t have and what others enjoy. Social comparison destroys self-esteem, makes us feel disadvantaged and distorts self-concept. Let’s avoid it, we will live much better.

Yes to looking for your own vital meanings

When you self-destruct you do so because, many times, you lack a vital mooring. There is nothing that offers you a clear purpose, a firm illusion, a horizon of hope and projection. We must clarify what gives us meaning and what is relevant to us.

The moment we visualize that dimension that defines us, that motivates us and reformulates our goals, we will stop doing it. We will end the need to push the self-destruct button.

