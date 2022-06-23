What is your sexuality and who have been a couple of the model?

Recently, some photographs of the model Cara Delevigne with Amber Heard fueled the accusations made by Johnny Depp regarding the fidelity of his ex-partner. During the trial, the actor claimed that Heard had been unfaithful to him with celebrities, including the British model.

Now, the photographs of both women kissing in an advisor who, apparently, would be the one in the apartment that the actors shared while they were married, would prove the accusations of the famous Jack Sparrow.

The controversial Cara Delevingne

This beautiful blonde does not need a letter of introduction, the beautiful model is an icon of the prestigious catwalks. Her exotic features and outgoing personality has made her quite a celebrity.

Cara’s personal life has been as controversial as herself. His sexuality and his famous partners are always a topic of conversation. And it is that the young woman has no problem showing herself to the world as she is.

In statements to the media Harper’s Bazaar, the also actress, who declared herself pansexual in 2017, pointed out that if she had had LGBTQ+ models to admire during her adolescence, it would have been easier.

“I think I would have hated myself less, I wouldn’t have been as embarrassed if I had someone. The only thing that makes me glad that I grew up queer and fighting it and hiding it is that it gives me a lot of inspiration and motivation to try and make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.”added the model.

Also, on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, “The Goop Podcast,” she confessed that she has ‘disliked’ the idea of ​​same-sex relationships in the past. “I didn’t know anyone who was gay. She didn’t know that was going on and, in fact, I think growing up she…wasn’t aware of the fact that she was homophobic.”

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I would never do it. That’s disgusting, ugh,’” she added.

Cara Delevingne’s couples

The years passed and Delevigne accepted herself and discovered how and who she wanted to love in her life. Her heart has been occupied by people from the international show business.

His last relationship was with actress Ashley Benson, with whom he ended in the midst of a pandemic, after a wedding and two years together in which they seemed to be one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.