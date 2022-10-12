What is Zendaya’s height, weight and age?

Zendaya is a young American actress who deserves more and more attention. This actress, whose reputation is national and international, makes us dream with her fantastic body and her curves. Many of you want to know his height and weight. In the rest of the article, you will know a little more about his career and his personality.

A look back at Zendaya’s journey

Zendaya was born on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California. Zendaya attributes her exceptional beauty to her mixed race background. Her father has African American roots and her mother has German and Scottish roots. This explosive combination is the source of Zendaya’s beautiful and tall stature.

She started her career as a model for retailers such as Macy’s, Mervyns and Old Navy. She has also performed in toy commercials and as a second dancer in Sears commercials and Kidz Bop music videos.

In 2009, at the age of 13, Zendaya auditioned for the Disney Channel comedy Shake It Up and won the role of Rocky Bloo. Shake It Up first aired on November 7, 2010, and was watched by 6.2 million viewers, the second-highest rate in the Disney Channel’s 27-year history. After Shake It Up ended in 2013, the actress starred in the Disney Channel series KC. Undercover, which aired from 2015 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Zendaya made her superhero debut as Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Spider-Man superhero movie, Homecoming, released in July 2017. Since then, she has continued to star in popular films. and has even been called a “scene stealer” because her acting is amazing.

In June 2019, Zendaya made her acting debut as 17-year-old drug addict Rue on HBO’s Euphoria series. For this role, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the youngest winner of this award. Also in 2019, she starred as high school girl MJ in the commercially successful Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Although Zendaya is known for her youthful roles, she recently took on a more mature role in the Netflix series Malcolm and Mary, which has received a lot of criticism since its announcement.

Zendaya Coleman is more than just a beauty. She is also an actress, singer, model, producer and dancer.

Thanks to her personality and exceptional beauty, she landed numerous contracts, becoming the brand ambassador of X out and Carmex, as well as the Material Girl brand of Madonna and her daughter Lourdes. The year 2019 is no different since Zendaya Coleman is the new face of Lancôme.

Zendaya Coleman height and weight info

Zendaya, 26, is a tall and very thin actress. With her height of 1.78 m, her slender silhouette reinforces this impression of thinness. This prompted many comments about her image that she could pass on to younger fans. With a weight of 60 kg, the model has a very feminine body with beautiful lines, muscular with a flat stomach.