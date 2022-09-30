What is Zoë Kravitz’s mother’s fabulous car like?

The actress, Lisa Bonet has a beautiful restored Ford Mustang. An emblematic car of American culture. We tell you more about this classic.

March 07, 2022 10:22 a.m.

Lisa Bonet, mother of Zoë Kravitz shone in the networks for her revolutionary 1960s car. A Ford Mustang, a fully restored classic worthy of a collection. This has the particularity of being a convertible vehicle, which gives a touch of elegance and exclusivity to this historic model. A car that sought to be more attractive than its original version and without a doubt, it succeeded.

The Ford Mustang, on the other hand, is classified as a two-door sports vehicle, also known as a “muscle car”. They are characterized by having sporty features and presenting a somewhat aggressive appearance. On the other hand, one of the remarkable features of this brand is that they are relatively cheap, despite having a high-power engine. Which makes it an ideal choice for many families!

Lisa Bonet’s Ford Mustang before.

Although we are not talking about cars that are too luxurious, or that would fall into the category of cars preferred by many celebrities for their technologies and latest models, The Ford Mustang stands out for being a more familiar car and within reach of many people. We no longer see the car as something inaccessible, but rather as a nice option that allows us to enjoy occasions such as a family camping trip. More than enough for many!

But who can resist these remodeled beauties? When we observe that a car with its history was restored, our emotions and memories are stirred a little, especially of a brand as emblematic as Ford in its beginnings. Lisa Bonet’s car is a vivid reflection of years of experience of this brand and as a classic it can continue to set trends.

Lisa Bonet’s restored Ford Mustang.

The Ford Mustang for years became a car capable of satisfying the needs of a wide range of people. Desired by both men and women, including entire families. A sports car, which in turn had the possibility of being a convertible and a luxury car. It was a super tempting option! Who would not want to travel in a car of such characteristics with the breeze of the wind hitting their face? I join!