What is Zuckerberg’s Meta really and why do metaverses fail?

Mark Zuckerberg with a pre-recorded video clip presented two things: his idea of ​​a metaverse for the future of Facebook and then the company’s name change to Meta. There are a few things that can be said about it, starting from the choice made for the name “meta” which is both the initial of “metaverse” and the prefix of ancient Greek – so Zuckerberg said – which indicates “beyond “, That is” beyond “.

“Meta” in Ancient Greek

In reality, the meaning is more complex and simpler at the same time. The original meaning of “μετα” (“meta” in classical Greek) is “after” and not “beyond”, but the misunderstandings are numerous and have already existed in antiquity.

In Aristotle’s time, for example, books did not have titles like ours, clearly established and built to appeal to a potential reader-buyer. At the time they were collections of writings indicated with a keyword or with entire sentences. It was the philosopher Andronicus of Rhodes, who lived almost three centuries after the famous philosopher, rearranging the works of the master who called the treatise that came in order “after” that of “Physics” “Metaphysics”. Therefore, the meaning was that of “book after the book on physics” (and in fact it is more oriented to this discipline than to the not yet existing Metaphysics).

Instead, a misguided interpretation, from a bad high school student, turned this into the lucky name for something that didn’t exist: metaphysics, something beyond physics. And it is the meaning that Zuckerberg himself wants. It is important to know.

The successive and very suggestive meanings, which exist both in Italian and in English and in other modern Western languages, for which meta begins to mean “beyond”, “beyond” arrive in fact to try to create compound words with new meanings that are been thought for the first time. Sometimes you think badly.

Being a “destination”

Over time, a “meta” discourse by translation indicates something that goes beyond the thing itself and is therefore self-referential. Meta-mathematics, or using metalanguages ​​(languages ​​that operate at a higher level than single real languages, describing their functioning without being real languages ​​themselves) and things like that.

Do you want to hear it said in a different way? It’s not just complicated: it’s deliberately vague and complicated. Meta, in fact, starting from a series of very often random misunderstandings and enrichments of meaning, is a word that lends itself well to transforming and confusing anything, transferring to those who hear it the idea that it is he who has not understood, who does not know enough, who is not prepared. Just what Zuckerberg wants.

The bubble of the metaverse

Because now we have entered the full metaverse “bubble”, cleverly orchestrated by the firepower of Facebook’s external relations machine, which is still a huge colossus that knows how to use social media. In Silicon Valley it is full of startups and young aspiring entrepreneurs or employees of the coolest companies in the tech sector who talk about “meta-this”, “meta-that” and above all metaverse. It is a pity that the term has been defined and studied for thirty years: behind it there are books upon books by the great masters in the studies on the sociology of communication that have given legs and depth to this term.

The metaverse is anything but an unknown. It is a very well known failure: a literary idea (from Snow Crash to Ready Player One passing through Matrix but also wanting to the books on cyberspace by William Gibson, Bruce Sterling, Paul Di Filippo and dozens of others) that we know have a very particular and “visual” value, which must be rendered both in prose and on the big screen. And that in practice does not work. At least, not like in the cartoon that Zuckerberg showed. Because Zuckerberg showed a pre-recorded and dubbed animation, like a Pixar movie, and not a real-time animation, much less something interactive for those who were apparently involved.

The history of the metaverses

Metaverses are something that shows itself with allusive adjectives and a fruitful period, if it is a novel, or with spectacular images if it is a science fiction film. Neither experience, however, is suitable for a truly intriguing immersive experience. There are dozens of studies, carried out both by looking at the virtual communities of forums and Second Life that other subjects of study in controlled environments and with scientific methodologies, which mainly indicate the limits and impossibilities of technology.

Even talking about magic rather than technology (as unfortunately bad science fiction often does, mixing the cards with fantasy), it doesn’t work: the engine of virtual reality is the sound and haptic interfaces, not the visual ones. And immersion cannot be a “physical” way to cross worlds and contexts, because it is simply the least practical and comfortable way to do it that you can imagine.

People who walk in virtual environments and gesticulate do well in movies like Minority Report, but those aren’t real-world interfaces any more than a car chase is believable in an episode of Fast and Furious. And this is just the front end of the metav to its interface.

The back-end is both on the side of the servers that should run everything (magical connections, magic servers, even here impossible but Hollywood style) and on the side of the user’s skull, which is wired directly to the machine. Can you imagine it? In an era in which the United States above all is on the one hand overwhelmed by technologies that seem magical and on the other by fake news that speak of non-existent magical realities, the great machine for world persuasion that builds the dominant narratives is becoming “meta ”And it is rolling up on itself. Other than magic glasses, the future is the neural interface. Which, even if adventure could really exist and work, it would be used to skip some shotgun disguised as Fortnite characters to see the three-dimensional artwork (it looks like an animated logo in vr of an Apple event) or play cards disguised as in an eternal carnival. Seriously?

Facebook, that is Zuckerberg, according to this reporter has only glimpsed an opening and is launching into it.

What Mark needs

Right now Zuckerberg has numerous problems that he hopes to solve by changing his name and showing Pixar’s film-like computer graphics for a product that doesn’t exist and that Zuckerberg quietly admits that it doesn’t exist. He says, in summary: we just wanted to show what are the components of something that exists today only in a very small part and that perhaps will take a long time to become reality. Translated: they are like the fabulous keynotes (in the literal sense of a fairy tale) full of vaporware that Bill Gates used to show at CES in Las Vegas, the great January electronics fair.

When Bill’s keynote was focused on current technologies, it failed miserably (and there are dozens of cases in which he and then Steve Ballmer made a bad impression) while when he talked about the future Gates was selling vaporware: ideas from science fiction films, with crystal houses and 100-square-foot folding screens, transparent phones, voice assistants smarter than a New York City hotel doorman (hint: they’re extremely smart and alert, far more so than their guests).

The purpose? For Bill Gates it was displacing competitors, appropriating entire sectors before even having the technology to think about it (you know the mobile phone with the “magic” interface) and distracting from concrete problems. The great launches of non-existent things, of pure vaporware, coincided with periods of profound crisis such as the years of the launches of Windows Vista or even before that Windows ME. Analysts and the public like it and overlook the concrete problems of the economic accounts or products of the day, because – it was said – the company and its leaders “have the vision”. Zuckerberg needs this and more to break it down.

The problems and enemies of Facebook

In fact, Facebook has several very concrete and real problems, starting with an aging user base while young people do not consider Facebook at all because they find other more interesting things on the Internet. Then there is Facebook’s dependence on Google and Apple platforms (for operating systems) which prevents Facebook from directly touching users but must always have a relationship mediated by others, who can reduce its room for maneuver (see the moves on the privacy of Apple which cuts Facebook off from a lot of data on the behavior of the people who entice it and who habitually prey on Android devices).

Then there is the risk of being fined, investigated, fragmented, almost closed. And the lawsuits. And then there are the reputational damage that comes from the press and from people’s sentiment (especially outside of Facebook). After all, it has been written many times that Facebook is a toxic company for modern societies, a kind of modern and digital cigarette manufacturer, that we know it hurts but we try to ignore it thanks also to the lobbying efforts that it is. company makes in the USA. And then that Facebook serves as an engagement-based platform for local politics and commerce, but is actually proven to be engineered to work especially when the content is scandalous rather than when it stimulates thought and thoughtful opinion.

Here, therefore, is that Facebook is toxic because it is the prevailing platform on which fake news circulates, demagogues politicians have space, the worst manipulations of voters and social groups take place. Everything happens on Facebook, with the awareness on the part of its employees and managers that there are problems both on the well-being of younger users and the allegedly recently revealed maneuvers of a “combine”With Google to get around others’ privacy blocks (read Apple) and agree on advertising auctions (to make small businesses pay more that according to Facebook would instead suffer from Apple’s attention to privacy).

All this emerges more and more often in the press and creates an enormous reputational risk for the company. The name is “dirty” and needs to be changed. Here is “Meta” and the promise of something completely different, probably impossible and, if possible, still doomed to failure.

All in the name of a billionaire turnover and the need to hold power in an increasingly aggressive environment that puts the very existence of Facebook at risk, a kind of drug that keeps three billion people in a state of constant excited distraction to allow others to have much larger spaces for both maneuvering and control.

Facebook, despite the billions in cash and the California sun, is a company in trouble. Zuckerberg’s choice, instead of restoring the company and making it better, was to put lipstick on her lips to “make it beautiful” or, as the Americans say with a lucky expression, “to put lipstick on a pig”. However, with another lucky expression of our grandmothers, those who sow wind then we all know what they will reap.