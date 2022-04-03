What it costs to treat alopecia, a disease that hits several Hollywood figures

Last Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards took place, and beyond the award-winning actors and directors or the ceremony shows, what got all the attention was a slap in the face Will Smith to American comedian Chris Rock after making a joke about the baldness of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

This fact, in addition to generating memes and discussions about machismo, also brought to the table the disease that Jada suffers and for which she decided to shave, it is alopecia areata that, according to the dermatologist and master’s degree in trichology (science that studies hair ), Angela Mariño, is a relatively frequent disease, a person throughout his life has a 2% risk of presenting alopecia areata at some point.

This type of alopecia corresponds to non-scarring alopecia and is of autoimmune origin, Mariño explains that it occurs because when “the defense cells, lymphocytes, mistakenly attack the hair follicle trying to destroy it temporarily”, which is why it is possible to have hair regeneration at some point.

In this alopecia there are several subtypes, whether focal, multifocal, total, sisaifo, ofiaceo or in a diffuse pattern, a classification that is given according to the clinical manifestations of each one; if it manifests itself on the scalp, throughout the body, or if it is very localized in different areas like patches.

Taking into account that it is reversible, there are various treatments and the execution in each patient will depend on the type and age of the person, the dermatologist explains that if it is in children under 10 years of age, topical treatments such as cream medications are usually applied, which help decrease the immune response so that the hair regenerates faster.

If it is in patients older than 10 years, the treatment will also be chosen according to the extension of the alopecia, among the main ones are infiltrations that are injections with medication, but not all patients are candidates for infiltrations; this will be found out on physical exam and trichoscopy.

There are the systemic ones such as immunomodulators, biological drugs; corticosteroids that are carried out in short and prolonged cycles, and in the “pulse” technique that, according to the doctor, is currently in fashion. What these options do is produce immunomodulation: a decrease in the altered immune attack that is taking place.

On the other hand, there is also minoxidil as an accompanying treatment, this works in various types of alopecia but if it is used for the areata it must be associated with an immunomodulator but it is a treatment. A treatment that is contraindicated for this type of alopecia is a hair transplant, “because since it is not irreversible hair loss, then you can easily lose the implants if you do not control the immune response,” explained the specialist.

The duration of the treatments can vary, they are usually long, it depends on the time of presentation of the disease, if the disease takes longer it is more difficult to treat, but there are cases in which there is a response to treatment in three or four months.

In people over 50 years of age, just the generation of actress Jada Pinkett Smith, “you have to be much more careful with immunomodulators because they can have multiple comorbidities”, as there is a greater probability of the existence of other diseases such as hypertension or diabetes that prevents the use of some medications.

Compared to the costs of the treatments, these can range from $50,000 of good quality topical type, to biological drugs that, although not approved by Invima for use in Colombia, can cost $5 million once a month. Another that goes along the same cost line is the new ‘jak kinase inhibitors’, “it can be extremely effective but also extremely expensive, from US$2,000 and up per month” pointed out Angela Mariño.

Finally, there is immunotherapy with a drug called Dicenciprone, “it is a contact therapy in which it is done as if it were a dermatitis so that the immune response begins to attack the skin reaction and not the hair follicle, they are not very expensive but they are difficult to obtain because they have to be prepared,” concluded the expert.

Some personalities who suffer from alopecia

According to Corporación Capilar, the actors Jon Cryer and Matthew McConaughey suffer from alopecia, and in the case of the second, he has performed topical treatments supervised by doctors. On the part of Hair Recovery, they assure that in Naomi Campbell, the abuse of extensions and hair manipulation have generated hair loss, as well as Keira Knightley, who accepted that she only acted in period films in which she wore wigs to avoid showing her hair loss, but more recently she has said that

He has managed to regenerate it.

Tyra Banks is another celebrity who confessed to having alopecia due to stress, the reason for her recurring use of wigs in public appearances. A case of childhood alopecia was experienced by the singer Jesy Nelson, as she reported that she had alopecia areata during her school days.

Some more notorious cases is that of Kristen Stewart who decided to shave for a time due to her low hair density; and Lady Gaga, who in her Netflix documentary revealed that she was wearing hats to hide her hair.