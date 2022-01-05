what it is and how it manifests itself

With the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, there are more and more cases of sleep paralysis. Here is what this symptom is and what it causes.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Among the new ones symptoms associated with Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 also the infamous “sleep paralysis“, A I disturb which prevents from move And talk upon waking up or just before going to sleep. The British National Health System (NHS) describes this experience by noting that it “can be scary”, but fortunately “it is harmless and most people will only experience it once or twice in their lifetime”. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this condition is manifesting itself more frequently, with a significant increase recorded in recent weeks, precisely in conjunction with the spread of the new variant that has emerged in South Africa. Suffice it to say that on January 4 in the United Kingdom they were recorded well 218 thousand new cases from positivity, by far the record peak in the day since the start of the pandemic.

As reported by the newspaper Express and other British newspapers, social networks are filling up with posts in which positive people tell of significant sleep disorders, many of which complain of cases of the aforementioned sleep paralysis. Rest disorders have increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, not only due to the physical consequences caused by the pathogen, but also due to the disruption of our lives, including lockdown, quarantines, social distancing, deprivation of personal liberties and all the others restrictions which they catalyzed anxiety, depression and in some cases a real one post traumatic stress syndrome. Sleep paralysis, however, appears to be more prevalent since the Omicron variant began to circulate, although there is no confirmation that it is a direct consequence of the virus; it could just be a reflection of the increased stress caused by the new, disruptive wave of infections.

“It may be the virus infection itself that is impacting sleep regulation in the brain, as they have been reported neurological effects from Covid, ”Dr. Kat Lederly, an expert on sleep therapy. However, the scientist believes it is more likely that the increase in cases of sleep paralysis “is due to the stress resulting from the big changes in the way we are living our lives right now, the uncertainty and anxiety we are facing and that they are impacting our sleep system ”. According to other experts, sleep paralysis could be a combined effect of the virus and stress. “Once our sleep pattern is disrupted due to health problems or anxiety, then we get stuck in a cycle where we begin to associate bed with wakefulness,” NHS consultant Dr. Kathryn Pinkham told The Express. and founder of the Insomnia Clinic. “For example, the more time we spend in bed tossing and turning unable to sleep, the more we begin to relate our bed to being awake. Likewise, the more hyper-alert and anxious we are about sleep, the worse the cycle becomes. Sleep paralysis is associated with sleep deprivation, so this would somehow explain why Covid and sleep paralysis are linked, ”said Dr. Pinkham.

School, new quarantine rules: for middle and high schools all in Dad with four cases

During this disorder, as indicated, you are awake but cannot move, speak or open your eyes: it is as if the REM phase went haywire. The NHS specifies that you can experience the sensation of a presence in the room and as if someone is pushing us down. It is an experience that can be terrifying, characterized by feelings that can last “up to several minutes”. Only further investigations will determine whether it is the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that triggers it, the psychological distress pandemic induced or a combination of both. At the moment it is believed that the variant that emerged in South Africa may be on average less aggressive of the strains that preceded it, causing similar more similar to those of a coldAmong them, as reported by the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, are runny nose (rhinorrhea), sore throat, sneezing, muscle aches, headaches, back pain and fatigue. The same symptoms affect adults and children.