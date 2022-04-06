what it is and how it supported emotional well-being in the pandemic

In the Covid-19 pandemicthe people’s mental health was pushed to the limit Worldwideindicated the World Health Organization (WHO). factors like Job’s lose, health fear of loved onesand lack of contact face-to-face increased the incidence of anxiety and depression. Under this line, the crafting or manual activities have been allies of mental well-being in the face of the difficulties of the health crisis. This reported it to NotiPress a statement from the fair Naucalli Crafts Expoheadquartered in Center for Exhibitions, Fairs and Events (CEFE) of Naucalpan, Mexico state.

According to Expo Crafts, Millions of people in the world carry out manual activities thanks to its ability to generate hormones of happiness. These substances are known as endorphinslinked to happiness; dopamine, responsible for pleasure and motivation; and serotonin, necessary for a relaxed mood. Figures provided by the statement indicated, 84% of the women learned a new skill manual, more than 60% of the men tried at least oneand 90% of the children did them regularly along the health crisis.

Among the manual activities they highlighted the crafting DIY (acronym for Do It Yourself)which offers an experience of occupational therapy with the potential to generate income. According to the professional entrepreneurship website Crafts around the Worldthe term craft can mean various activities in its translation into Spanish; such as Crafts, craftsand making. An important element of crafting is the creative use of any material found at home. Therefore, applications include bake, change the color of the walls, make necklaces, modeling dough, weave and embroider, draw, colorand make soaps. Although the definition may vary by country and language, specialists from CEFE reported that crafting is considered part of handicrafts.

An article of Spectrum Health, non Governmental Organization (NGO) specialized in mental health servicesreported that the crafting is considered a natural way to support the treatment of depression and stress. By focusing the attention to manual activities and forget the daily stress, the people find gratification and generate new motor skills. They can also be part of virtual communities dedicated to crafts and craftingwhich present the possibility of undertake in this market with low opening costs by materials. For many people the sale of products made with crafting and online classes on how to make their crafts have been indispensable in your income during the pandemicconcluded Expo Handicrafts.

