what it is and how it takes place

Fat burning workout, how to lose weight fast: the exercises to do. Useful information to show up thin and dry for the costume test.

The question everyone asks is always the same: How do I lose weight fast? There are many remedies and there is no absolute truth: each of us has different characteristics that respond to different times. The constant is unique and involves three fundamental variables: proper nutrition, sport and determination.

Burning fat is one of the most difficult aspects if you want to achieve a healthy weight and build an enviable physique. It takes constant work and exercises aimed at that specific purpose. As ‘proiezionidiborsa.it’ reveals, there are different types of workouts that help facilitate this process. Among them is the method of the Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata, which helps burn fat with workouts that are not too long but effective.

They mainly concern bodyweight exercises that can be done at home, outdoors or in the gym. Defined as the ‘Tabata method’, it is basically a circuit with several high intensity exercises of about 20 “, with subsequent recovery of 10”. Each cycle lasts about 4 minutes and above all tests endurance, creating stress on the body that will enjoy various benefits in the long run.

Fat burning workout, the ‘Tabata method’

Before throwing himself into the ‘Tabata method’, the athlete is obviously advised to contact a doctor to ascertain with specific tests whether the body is perfectly capable of supporting certain loads. Once all the visits that issue the certificate of fitness have been completed, it is good to approach this particular workout with a certain degree of familiarity with physical effort.

Before proceeding, a careful warm-up is useful and strongly recommended in order not to risk getting injured: in fact, performing high-intensity exercises without having properly warmed up the body can lead to muscle and joint injuries, accidents that can be easily avoided with the right countermeasures.

In the Tabata method the exercises are many: as the site ‘garmin.com’ reports, among the ‘specialties’ of the house we find:

squats;

push-ups on the arms;

jump rope;

the various types of skip;

various types of abdominals;

exercises with dumbbells to train the muscles of the arms;

lunges;

plank.

To burn fat consistently, the cycle must be repeated several times for a recommended time interval between 30 ‘and 45’, a considerable time and not suitable for beginners who have not performed activities for months. The same must be done and perfected with the help of a personal trainer, so as to advise and correct the postures and movements of the proposed exercises.



