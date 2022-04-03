what it is and how it will replace the cell phone and the PC

The metaverse will bring with them a new technological revolution that will open the doors to a new level of interaction hitherto unknown.

The TV, desktop computer, notebooks, tablets and now smartphones. Almost a century ago, the first commercial television was created, thus beginning a hundred years of close and daily relationship between human beings and screens.

Over time, this link was strengthened to the point that the smartphone became a true pocket computer and an almost inseparable extension of any person. To put in context, the figures provided to iProUP by StrategyAnalytics and Statista are more than eloquent:

more than 50% of the world population has a smartphone

There are more smartphones in circulation than people (7.7 billion vs. 7.4 billion)

(7.7 billion vs. 7.4 billion) Almost 35 million Argentines have some type of smartphone (more than three quarters of the total population)

This world, ruled by screens, is about to embrace a new technological concept that will mean a true change of era. The metaverse, that is, the immersive virtual worldsthey will bring with them another technological revolution (at a conceptual, hardware and software level) that will open the doors to a so far unexplored level of interaction.

“The metaverse is the next evolution of digital platforms: is the successor of the mobile Internet what we know today“, he affirms to iProUP Susana Cipriota, Leader of Product Alliances in Latin America for Meta. She adds that “it is inherently social”, since it is about virtual spaces that can be create and explore with other people even if the physical space is not shared.

doAnd what space will occupy the devices that today seem irreplaceable?

“Hands Free” and the New Possibilities of the Metaverse

Virtual reality glasses and headsets developed in recent years were first exponents of this technology. However, its landing in homes was closely linked to the world of video game. And this barrier is what will be broken in the short term, using this type of device to interact with others, work, attend social gatherings and more.

Facundo Tula, founder of Diacrítica Consultores, affirms to iProUP that for the metaverse have this level of impact one more step is needed in the development of technological supports, apps and networks.

“For now, those things don’t quite work integrated and that’s what the metaverse proposes: to integrate to offer a immersive experience of things we do on a daily basis. That is why the second part is missing for the disruption to finish consolidating itself as such: a large mass of users,” explains Tula.

For Cipriota, advances will be required in several areas ranging from new devices to software: “The news generations of hardware will need to be built such as hologram displays, projectors, batteries, radios, custom silicon chips, cameras, audio outputs, sensors to map the world around us, and more. And all this has to go into 5 millimeter wide glasses“.

The metaverse will replace the cell phone and the PC as an online consumption platform

Ajustín Tejera, Digital and Creative VP of another, believes that for a product to adapt to the market and penetrate the majority of consumers in a fast and accessible way, “must adapt to current technology: That has also been Meta’s starting point in most of its developments focused on user experience and breaking down technological barriers to adoption.”

And he adds: “The metaverse will have more challenges in terms of software and user experience than hardware”.

“Instead of having to deal with the inconvenience of having to ‘hold our phone’, the information will be constantly available in front of us. In the future, it will be very difficult to conceive of a reality other than that, such as living without Internet access today,” he told iProUP Andrés Pagella, Technology Director of R/GA Latam.

Is the next evolution of “hands-free” coming?

Time to leave

While these technologies continue to develop, the world’s leading companies, such as Samsung or Manzana, are facing each other in the smartphone market with their new phones: foldable, smaller, with better cameras, more powerful. However, each of these firms is working on their own virtual or augmented reality headsets.

Then,smartphones and PCs have an expiration date? “With enough technological advance, it probably will.. With special lenses or viewers we can configure the screens of the size that we want in our visual range, which would eventually make the use of PCs and smartphones unnecessary,” adds Pagella.

Tejera assures that this type of device “still has a long life”, due to the constant reinvention. But she is aware that the new “invisible” technologies will be more and more present.

“We are witnessing a boom in flat and flexible screens with almost invisible processorsfor now little accessible to the middle class consumer, which is what allows the expansion of technologies”, he explains.

At this point Tula agrees: “They have an expiration date but not because of the metaverse itself. It is reasonable to think that new devices will begin to become popular very soon to connect.”

And adds:”If the metaverse sinks deep and settles as a new paradigm with web3, the computers and cell phones, as we know them today, will become obsolete. We are going to need other types of devicessuch as headsets, controls or other innovations in new generations of PCs or smartphones”.

From Meta they affirm that they are working on building a accessible immersive technology for all people: “Today’s virtual reality gives insight into what’s possible. But if we look to augmented reality experiences to bring our vision to life, basically we need to put a supercomputer in a simple pair of normal looking glassesSays Cypriot.

The metaverse will come, but not yet

Many companies are already developing their own vision of the metaverse: Burger King, McDonald’s, Disney, Microsoft, JP Morgan and Victoria’s Secret., among other. And this is not by chance, since it is estimated that this business will move some US$800,000 million in the next years.

Of course, no one wants to be left out, but all the experts agree that the arrival of the metaverse will not be overnight.

“Its main characteristic is presence, and for this we still have to build new technology and infrastructure. It will feel like a hybrid of current online social experienceswhich are sometimes three-dimensional or projected onto the physical worldunited in such a way that we can easily go from one experience to another”, explains Cipriota.

Meta is the bigtech that is betting the most on this new paradigm

Beyond facilitating access to information in a much faster and more intuitive way, this new class of devices, unlike a cell phone, present contextual information. Namely, depending on who is watching or what they are doing at that momentthrough iris tracking technology or voice and hand recognition.

“In other cases, these screens would make the user experiences achieve a much higher level of immersionespecially when compared to current devices,” adds Pagella.

Tula assures that, thinking about the life cycle of the metaverse as a product, the public launch and first user acquisition is just the beginning. “Then you have to build loyalty and not be like an app or gamewhich we access a couple of times, tires us out and we abandon it”, he concludes.

Although the arrival of metaverse is a reality, smartphones and devices with more traditional screens have one last left sprint. But, probably, in a few years (perhaps not so many), they will find the phones we have today in our pockets in “technology museums”.