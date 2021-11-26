what it is and how it works – Gazzetta di Salerno





Even those who are not a big cryptocurrency enthusiast will have heard of Ethereum, the blockchain network that gave life to the native Ether token, marked with the ETH symbol. The history of Ether is interesting: short, like that of all digital currencies, but intense: the second crypto in the world by market capitalization was born in 2015, so just 6 years ago. The fact that the Ethereum value today stands at 3,800 EUR per token speaks volumes about how correct the intuition of its founders was. Even though Bitcoin’s value is higher, the second ranked coin has potential (and a price) that continue to attract both traders and speculators. Let’s get to know her a little better.

The technical characteristics of Ethereum

Understanding the fundamentals of a digital currency is important: deciding to buy Ethereum or any other currency is a choice that must be made on the basis of precise evaluations, which also include our investment objective:

Ethereum was born mainly as a platform that allows smart contracts, those digital contracts that take place on the network. In particular, Ethereum was created with the aim of allowing the development of programs, games and any other virtual creation (NFTs are among the latest arrivals): it is no coincidence that its creators have defined it “the programmable blockchain of the world” ;

Today Ether is also an increasingly used and accepted means of payment, an element that strives in favor of the fact that it is a cryptocurrency in which to invest. In reality, the functionality of Ethereum is expanding fully in the economic world, since it can be used for payments, but also to earn interest expense, if staking, and in a speculative function, where it is purchased to be traded in view of a gain.

The history of Ethereum

Every success is often the synthesis of a series of brilliantly overcome critical moments, and the same goes for Ether, founded by Joe Lubin and Vitalik Buterin. Vitalik was no stranger to cryptocurrency when he created ETH, as he had participated in the Bitcoin project. But something prompted the developer to go his own way, which however needed funding: here is the first presale of the group of founders, which made it possible to obtain the funds to proceed with the development of the network.

Technology is changing rapidly, because the instances of reality are also changing rapidly. Today Ethereum is going through a decisive turning point, which will allow it to overcome some criticalities of its blockchain: between 2021 and 2022 we will see a bifurcation of Ether, which will give life to two different projects, Ethereum Classic and Ethereum. The first will be supported by the supporters of the original project, while the second will welcome those who voted for the innovation of the network.

Ethereum or Bitcoin?

Buying Ethereum is an operation that occurs with a very high frequency, considering that the market capitalization of ETH has reached 447,254,191,609.83. How does it differ from its main competitor Bitcoin? Well, surely Bitcoin also has its own advantages and disadvantages, which vary compared to ETH based on the version of Ethereum we consider. Bitcoin has a scalability problem, which can make the blockchain not very agile. This is a sticking point that Ethereum hears to a lesser extent, especially in the current version. Furthermore, Bitcoin requires a considerable initial investment, unless you decide to opt for fractions of the token.

Advantages and disadvantages of Ethereum

Ether, as a cryptocurrency, shares all the advantages of this monetary system, first and foremost privacy and decentralization. The digital asset wallets have identification codes that protect the privacy of users, since checks are carried out at the level of validator nodes in order to participate in the network and carry out transactions. Decentralization frees users from central banks and governments, as well as from related bank fees.

From another point of view, the Ethereum system may still not be very accessible to those who are not very tech savvy, being a fairly complex network. Things could change shortly, as blockchain developments happen at a fast pace, but this is an aspect to take into consideration.

To sum up, the main decision on which the trader should reflect is his intention to invest in crypto or not and, possibly, the type of investment he intends to finalize. ETH lends itself both to a more “hit and run” trading, since the price is high but not prohibitive, but also to a long-term investment, aimed at creating value for a not too distant future.