what it is and how to make the request

The decision has been made: the date has been set to apply for the new mobility bonus for all citizens who have decided to scrap an old and polluting vehicle to buy an electric or electrified vehicle, in any case more eco-sustainable, between the month of August and the month of December 2020. Those who are entitled to it will benefit from a tax credit of up to 750 euros in value.

A kind of ‘voucher’ that can be used to buy electric scooters, traditional bicycles and eBikes. That’s not all, as we already know, the bonus will also be given to citizens who have decided to subscribe to car sharing services and public transport. Everything is therefore in favor of those who opt for more sustainable mobility solutions, the aim is that. The ‘discount’ can only be claimed in the tax return, by submitting an application.

The rules for the new 2022 mobility bonus

Apparently then everything is ready, the rules have been set to take advantage of the new ‘discount’ dedicated to eco-sustainability of travel in Italy. As we have said, it is a tax credit that will go into the pockets of those who have bought zero-emission services and vehicles, absolutely after scrapping a polluting M1 vehicle.

It was the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, who signed the new provision for 2022. The text defines useful methods and criteria to be able to benefit from this concession provided by the Relaunch Decree. With this provision, the communication model was also approved, which will need to be sent to the Revenue Agency in order to request the mobility bonus; you will have time to leave from 13 April until 13 May 2022.

Mobility bonus: what it is

Specifically, this discount is nothing less than chand a tax credit, which may have a maximum value of 750 euros. I will be recognized only and exclusively for users who have incurred expenses (from 1 August to 31 December 2020) to buy electric scooters and bikes, traditional bicycles, electric or sustainable mobility sharing services and passes for public transport.

Are there any specific requirements to access the bonus?

The Revenue Agency explains first of all that the overall spending limit is 5 million euros, and that in order to make the request it is necessary to have delivered in the same period and at the same time as the purchase of a new vehicle (also used) with CO2 emissions. between 0 and 110 g / km, too an M1 vehicle (car) for scrapping, among those provided for by the relevant legislation.

How to ask the question

It is necessary to communicate the expenses incurred and the tax credit requested to the Revenue Agency by sending the specific form between April 13 and May 13. To do this, the web service has recently been approved and can be found in the reserved area of ​​the official website (link here) or you can use the Agency’s online channels. The tax credit can be used only and exclusively in the tax return in reduction of taxes due, no later than the tax period 2022. The percentage that is due to each applicant who has applied will be made known within 10 days of the expiry of the deadline for submitting the application.