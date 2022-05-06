What It Is and What Are Its Symptoms – NBC Boston

Public health officials in several states are urging people to take certain precautions to avoid tick bites after several people were recently infected with the Powassan virus.

Here all the information you need to know about the virus:

WHAT IS POWASSAN VIRUS?

Powassan virus is a rare but often serious illness caused by a virus that spreads from infected ticks to people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It belongs to a group of viruses that can cause infection of the brain, or encephalitis, or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, meningitis, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the number of reported cases of people sick with the Powassan virus has increased in recent years.

The high-risk period for ticks begins in mid-May and lasts through July.

POWASSAN VIRUS SYMPTOMS

It takes a week to a month after being bitten by an infected tick to develop symptoms of illness, and the virus can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after the tick first attaches.

Health officials said that while most people infected with the Powassan virus are likely to experience no symptoms or mild flu-like illness, some people will develop severe illness involving the central nervous system.

About one in 10 cases of serious illness are fatal, and about half of survivors experience long-term health problems.

Severe cases may start with a fever, vomiting, headache, or weakness and quickly progress to confusion, loss of coordination, slurred speech, or seizures.

They said there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the associated disease. Severe disease is treated with hospitalization, respiratory support, and hydration.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has more information on what you should know about Powassan virus here.

With the arrival of tick season, many may confuse some of the symptoms of Lyme disease with COVID-19.

HOW IS THE POWASSAN VIRUS SPREAD AND HOW TO PREVENT IT?

“The identification of a Connecticut resident with Powassan virus-associated illness emphasizes the need to take steps to prevent tick bites between now and late fall,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner said in a statement. Manisha Juthani, MD.

“Using insect repellant, avoiding areas where ticks are likely to be present, and carefully checking for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children becoming infected with this virus.”

Juthani said the virus is usually transmitted through the bite of an infected deer or blacklegged tick.

In addition, Maine health officials suggest the following tips to prevent tick bites: