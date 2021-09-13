what it is and what effects it produces





The undermining (or gimnopodismo) is theart of walking barefoot for daily activities, in order to enhance the benefit of a natural practice. In some cultures, walking barefoot is expected and advocated; in Western ones it is frowned upon and considered a constraint due exclusively to poverty and not a choice of psycho-physical wellbeing.

The striker does not aim at eliminating the shoe: he recognizes its value (albeit for minimal models), on certain occasions, but it does not recommend its use. The English terminology, as usual, has embellished the phenomenon, taking advantage of a new captivating proposal: the term barefooting, from coffins (naked) e foot (feet).

The history of man begins with i bare feet and, in this way, it also continues in antiquity, with the exception of i Romans who attached importance and status based on the footwear owned: an element that has remained constant in the Italian conception over the centuries.

“Bring neither purse, nor sack, nor shoes, and do not greet anyone on the way“(Luke 10,4). Many religious, of various orders, have followed the rule of walking barefoot. The books dedicated to the subject are many. Folco Terzani, writer, son of the well-known Titian, in his volume Barefoot on the ground (Mondadori, 2013), writes: “The feet are the roots of man. Shoes are like an insulator that cuts off the electric current between you and the earth ”. Among the volumes, even the one with the title Healthy feet healthy body (The Meeting Point, 2016), in which sociologist Carsten Stark describes the importance of the health of our lower limbs and celebrates theimportance of walking barefoot.

The interview

There are also associations of lovers and practitioners. Valerio Roccione, president of the “Barefoot Club” (nati-scalzi.org, a real reference for all fans), is able to provide a lot of information about gymnastics. It is advisable to ask him some questions to deepen the subject.

In the presentation of the Club, we read: “We are not people who pretend to proselytize, we do NOT want to convince anyone to go barefoot if they do not want to, we can NOT be intolerant with ‘shod'”. In an epoch marked and consigned to dichotomy and “division”, in pro and con camps, your attitude and your principles, even before the very reasons of undermining, appear revolutionary and inclusive. What are the fundamental values ​​that inspire you? Is the principle of spontaneous membership successful?

“The sentence is from 1999 and appeared in the first version of the site. We never needed to change it because the practice of barefooting it is, and must be, a choice that is made in absolute freedom “.

How did it come to barefooting? How do you usually start?

“We have all had this ‘secret passion’ since childhood and the site has given us the opportunity to meet many others with the same passion. You start off by going barefoot and ashamed, then you discover that it is beautiful and you learn to ignore (as much as possible) glances and comments. In particular, I started as a boy, secretly, then as an adult in the evening with the favor of darkness, then slowly I freed myself from these prejudices ”.

What are the beneficial aspects that are drawn, on a physical and mental level? Are there any risks too?

“Populations who do not know shoes have no postural defects, many of us have improved in this respect by forgetting back pain. The immune system is also strengthened. There are obviously risks both walking on city streets but also, and perhaps above all, on grass and sand, the latter, a place where everyone walks barefoot where instead the greatest pitfalls can be hidden as they are absolutely invisible under a few centimeters of sand. On the contrary, even if it seems a contradiction, the easiest place to walk on, from a safety point of view, are the sidewalks because, with a trained eye, you can see any pitfalls in advance ”.

How does the Club work, what are the events?

“Over the years the Club has organized outings among friends, Official Annual Meetings and even today outings are organized among several friends. Everything is published on the site and / or in the Free Forum. https://natiscalzi.forumattiva.com/ Every year a national meeting is organized in two Italian cities in the month of May, one of which is always Milan, unfortunately the pandemic has forced us to suspend both the meeting of 2020 and that of 2021 “.

How many people in Italy practice the barefooting? Is it a growing phenomenon?

“Hard to say, probably there will be a hundred full-scale undercutting, but we have over 420 registered people in our Free Forum”.

How is the practice of undermining in Italy compared to other countries, in terms of quality and quantity?

“Quality and quantity are more or less the same all over the world, we became aware of the phenomenon among the very first, already in 1999”.

Is the definition of “fashion” that someone has attributed correct? The membership of some VIPs (for example the actresses Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts) what aspects can it have?

“Fashion doesn’t interest us. And if someone does it ‘for fashion’, his business, that’s okay for us. Our Ordinary Members, however, are real barefooter, we know them personally and they really go barefoot. Of course, whenever you can and wherever you can; but the range it is unexpectedly very large “.

What are the barriers that you believe have been knocked down by undermining and which are the hardest and most difficult to overcome?

“The most difficult issue is to be at ease with others, the ‘physical’ difficulties can be overcome with training. Shyness and the fact that walking barefoot is considered inappropriate by the vast majority of people is certainly a difficult barrier to overcome ”.

Are there any legal limits in Italy for this practice?

“No, except under certain conditions provided for by Laws or Regulations that an Entity is entitled to impose. Unfortunately, more and more frequently many managers of shops, shopping centers and assorted municipalities have invented completely non-existent regulations in order to prevent undermining. Many of our members, with admirable determination, contacted the Police who agreed with them by allowing access even without footwear “.

On city walks, what attitude do you find in the people you observe? Of surprise, of condemnation, of admiration?

“If you are alone, everything; if you are in a group as happens in meetings, surprise and curiosity that we satisfy ‘on the spot’ “.

What is the children’s approach to this practice? Does it have an immediate and convincing effect?

“Children are generally enthusiastic about it and moreover it does them good, on the contrary, in 99% of cases, the accompanying adult who corrects our behavior with more or less valid criticisms so that the child learns to continue to wear shoes on any occasion. I have very rarely heard of appreciation from adult carers while they were with children. On the contrary, however, what happened to me, not only to me but also to many other friends of ours, to obtain consent abroad, especially in German-speaking Switzerland ”.

Is there a good response from young people?

“Among our friends the ‘young’ part is growing”.

In the life of a barefooter, what are the critical phases, those that can lead to a rethinking?

“The initial phases, especially if lived in a ‘hostile’ environment, are not easy to overcome; if this happens it means that the motivations were not as strong as it was believed ”.

Are you undermined every day or on certain occasions?

“You are barefoot even if you only walk barefoot around the house, but the barefooter he should be a person who goes barefoot everywhere as soon as he can ”.

How do you evaluate information and media attention in this regard?

“We are always seen as people doing something curious that is quite difficult to understand and always ‘original’ people at best”.

For the last of the world it is often an obligatory choice, can it be considered, instead, as a resource?

“If we all went barefoot, we would all be better off, both from the point of view of health and because the tolerance towards others would be greater; which, these days, would not really hurt ”.

In conclusion, it is a question of a social phenomenon currently little known and practiced that could, however, following the example of such enthusiastic practitioners (more than the trends of the VIPs), know a great consensus. All this, as a spontaneous adhesion without any forcing, fashion or proselytism.



