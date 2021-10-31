what it is and what is the situation in the province of Imperia – Sanremonews.it

In these hours in the national media there has been talk of one respiratory syncytial virus epidemic which is affecting newborns throughout Italy but what is the situation in the province of Imperia? We talked about it with the head of pediatrics of the Asl 1 Imperiese, dr. Riccardo Borea.

What is this virus? “First of all it must be said that this virus occurs every year and is particularly aggressive. It affects children in the first months and years of life, especially if they are babies born prematurely or with heart disease or with pulmonary alterations or malformations of the respiratory system. Children we consider fragile subjects. In all other children it creates a less serious but certainly challenging infection. – replies Dr. Boreas – It begins with the presence of colds and coughs, in a few days it passes from the upper respiratory tract to the lower tract, leading to pneumonia and creating severe respiratory failure that requires hospitalization where oxygen is administered. In exceptional cases it can even cause death “.

This virus occurs every year, what is the current situation in the province of Imperia? “There is no increase in cases compared to previous years. We usually register an average of about 20 cases per year. There is also a lot of control. All children, especially in the first months of life and with respiratory problems are tested to see if they have contracted the virus. At this moment we have no reports of cases. We hope that it will stay that way ” – says the head physician.

How do we go about dealing with these cases? "For several years, a national prevention procedure has been applied whereby potentially at-risk children, ultra-fragile subjects, of the categories mentioned above, are given a treatment based on a monoclonal antibody to prevent the virus from infecting them. – explains – It is a treatment that takes place from November to March, during the period of greatest spread of the virus in the environment and therefore when the infection is most at risk ".