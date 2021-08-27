Have you heard of OnlyFans but you don’t know what it is? We will explain it to you immediately: OnlyFans is a social platform which allows you to view private content shared by a person upon payment of a subscription. Read on if you want to learn more.

OnlyFans in Italian means “for fans only“, In fact the functioning of the subscription-based platform is based on a very simple concept: only “fans” can see photos and videos posted by a person and to do so they must subscribe to the profile of the user they are interested in.

OnlyFans what it is and what you see

OnlyFans is a social platform that – as reported by the official website – has revolutionized the interaction between fans and creators (even if in fact the concept is somewhat reminiscent of Fan Clubs): registration on the site is open to all adults who can become creators or users of content, in the first case you earn, in the second you spend (that’s why Google searches “how to use OnlyFans for free” are swarming).

Within your profiles it is allowed to publish any type of material *, even that dedicated to a adult audience and it is precisely this characteristic – which differentiates this social network from all the others – that has given OnlyFans the reputation of a social network mainly a Red lights. The fact that many (very many) users use it for this purpose (making money showing themselves in poses and / or risque videos), does not preclude the fact that if – for example – you are a personal trailer and you want to make certain paid training videos, OnlyFans is not a site to consider.

* erotic content is not prohibited, but the uploading of content depicting rape, lack of consent, genital mutilation, revenge porn and prostitution is prohibited.

OnlyFans App

Know that at the time of writing this article, there is no App for OnlyFans available, neither for iOS nor for Android. The apps you find with this name, They are NOT official.