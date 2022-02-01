what it is and who can get it for free

9

























There RAI it is still RAI, even if since DTT switch to satellite and we have to request one Smart Card to see her. The RAI Smart Card is the latest novelty deriving, albeit indirectly, from the “National Frequency Plan“(which the more technical people prefer to call”frequency refarming“) Which, in turn, is part of the grand plan for the switch off to second generation DTT.









Headache? Be patient: to continue see all channels without problems it takes a bit of calm and a lot of information. Also because it is switch off it goes on, without waiting for anyone, and only yesterday we explained how to do it if after tuning you no longer see the TGR of RAI. The Smart Card, on the other hand, will be used by those who are no longer able to see any RAI channel on DTT but, contrary to what one might think, it is not a solution based on DTT: to use the RAI Smart Card it takes the parable, and you have to pay for it yourself. All clear? No, so let’s go in order.

Who needs the RAI Smart Card

The free RAI Smart Card is reserved only for subscribers who have reception problems of public TV channels on Digital Terrestrial. Problems arising from the famous “refarming“: The frequencies previously occupied by TVs are passing to telephone companies (which will use them for 5G), so some channels change frequency and it is not certain that they will continue to be seen correctly.

This is even more likely in the border areas with France, Austria, Switzerland and the other states bordering Italy: in these areas the repeaters that “point“to foreign countries they will be weakened or turned off completely, to avoid sending the signal of the Italian TV out of Italian soil.

In all these cases, therefore, there is a reception problem of the Digital Terrestrial signal and this problem, according to RAI, is solved with the Smart Card and the satellite dish.

How the RAI Smart Card works

The RAI Smart Card is a card that works in a similar way to all the others cards for satellite TVfor example that of Tivùsat (but the RAI Smart Card is not the Tivùsat Smart Card, and vice versa): it must be inserted in the satellite decoder, or in the module “CAM“ of the Smart TV if it has an integrated CAM.

Once inserted, the Smart Card unlock signal decoding by the decoder, enabling the viewing of RAI channels on the user’s TV.

In order to achieve this, however, the user must already have a satellite system installed and functioningotherwise he will not have how to use the card.

As you ask for the RAI Smart Card

Only those who have actual difficulty to tune in to RAI channels, you can request a satellite Smart Card. To prove it, however, he will have to first make request from the official website of RAI and this request will then be verified by the state TV technicians. Self the technicians will check the actual difficulty of reception in the area where the RAI subscriber lives, then the card will be generated and sent.

The user can choose to have the card sent home, but will pay for the shippingor to go to one of the RAI offices to collect it.

RAI or Tivùsat Smart Card?

At this point the most savvy will be wondering: why do all this, if Tivùsat exists? Because Tivùsat has an initial costwhile the RAI Smart Card is free.

However, it is also true that with TivùSat you can see more channels (practically all those of Digital Terrestrial), some of which even in 4K.