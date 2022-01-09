what it is and why it is very useful at home

The dimmer is a device for controlling the intensity of light in a room. The term, of Anglo-Saxon origin, derives from the verb “to dimm” which means to lower. It is used for energy-saving lamps, spotlights, chandeliers whose light intensity can be increased or lowered as needed.

How a dimmer works

In practice, the dimmer allows us to decide whether to use 100% of the power of the installed bulb or just a part.

On the market there are dimmers for light bulbs halogen and incandescent and also for LEDs.

Warning: dimmers suitable for halogen and incandescent bulbs have a minimum power of 40W and a maximum of 80W and should not be used for LEDs that have a power ranging from 0 to 150 watts. Improper use could lead to flickering and compromise the quality of the lighting.

The types of dimmers on the market are:

Push dimmer : to lower or raise the light level by pressing and holding the switch

: to lower or raise the light level by pressing and holding the switch Rotary : hyper change the brightness by turning the switch clockwise or counterclockwise

: hyper change the brightness by turning the switch clockwise or counterclockwise Touch: with the simple pressure of the finger

The advantages of the dimmer

Having the ability to adjust the intensity of the light has several benefits:

Reduce consumption on the bill : allows you to keep the lighting of the rooms without waste, reducing the power of the lamps and, therefore, the consumption, based on the use

: allows you to keep the lighting of the rooms without waste, reducing the power of the lamps and, therefore, the consumption, based on the use Increase the life of the bulbs : especially those with energy savings, while preserving their efficiency

: especially those with energy savings, while preserving their efficiency Create a comfortable environment: based on the activities to be carried out, without straining the eyes

