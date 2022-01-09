Tech

what it is and why it is very useful at home

The dimmer is a device for controlling the intensity of light in a room. The term, of Anglo-Saxon origin, derives from the verb “to dimm” which means to lower. It is used for energy-saving lamps, spotlights, chandeliers whose light intensity can be increased or lowered as needed.

How a dimmer works

In practice, the dimmer allows us to decide whether to use 100% of the power of the installed bulb or just a part.

On the market there are dimmers for light bulbs halogen and incandescent and also for LEDs.

Warning: dimmers suitable for halogen and incandescent bulbs have a minimum power of 40W and a maximum of 80W and should not be used for LEDs that have a power ranging from 0 to 150 watts. Improper use could lead to flickering and compromise the quality of the lighting.

The types of dimmers on the market are:

  • Push dimmer: to lower or raise the light level by pressing and holding the switch
  • Rotary: hyper change the brightness by turning the switch clockwise or counterclockwise
  • Touch: with the simple pressure of the finger

The advantages of the dimmer

Having the ability to adjust the intensity of the light has several benefits:

  • Reduce consumption on the bill: allows you to keep the lighting of the rooms without waste, reducing the power of the lamps and, therefore, the consumption, based on the use
  • Increase the life of the bulbs: especially those with energy savings, while preserving their efficiency
  • Create a comfortable environment: based on the activities to be carried out, without straining the eyes

