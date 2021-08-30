what it is and why it makes you lose weight

Nicole Kidman is in great shape, but how does she do it? Here’s what he eats on his fabulous 80/20 diet.

Among the most loved, talented and fascinating actresses in Hollywood, there is certainly the very blonde Nicole Kidman, 54 years of incredible beauty. Her roles on the big screen made us thrill, laugh and cheer and there is no doubt that Kidman holds a place of honor in the Olympus of international actors. But how does he always stay slim and fit? Nicole adopts uan particular diet, which you have never heard before: the 80/20 method, here’s what it’s all about and why it’s the best diet you’ve ever heard!

Nicole Kidman’s 80/20 diet: that’s what it is

Nicole Kidman she is beautiful, super slim and fit and the years seem to never pass for her. But how does it do it? Simple, not giving up anything! The innovative method 80/20 it is a diet suitable for those who do not want restrictions but still want to stay fit and eat healthy. Great for who does not have a good relationship with food, given that the typical restrictions of diets can trigger wrong and harmful behaviors. Of course, any diet should be done on the advice of one specialist and one should not improvise nutritionists!

The diet 80/20 it is so called because for the80% of the daily requirement are consumed healthy foods And high-protein from 1600kcal in all, while the remainder 20% (400kcal) is composed by vices and even caloric foods, as long as you stay within the expected 400 calories. Kidman has often talked about this method as the best one can use for a diet lasting over time.

Kidman eats, among other things healthy and protein, too cheese toast, cappuccinos with chocolate, Pizza And grain while remaining healthy and slim, without giving up the vices and foods she loves the most.