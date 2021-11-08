what it is, causes, symptoms and therapies

Algos, in Greek, means ache. And it is obvious that all the medical terms that report this word, in some way, have in common the presence of this symptom.

Sometimes these are not very common diseases, as happens for algodystrophy which also associates alteration of tissues with algos, but no less fearful for this. And above all to know. For this reason, the Italian Society for the Unified and Interdisciplinary Management of Musculoskeletal Pain and Algodystrophy ”(GUIDE) has proposed to activate the world day of algodystrophy on 8 November.

It mainly affects women

Scientifically, the definition of this framework would be complex regional pain syndrome. From an epidemiological point of view it appears that women are affected by the syndrome three times more than men with a peak incidence in women after the age of 50, as it often follows a fracture of the distal radius, a typical fragility fracture, frequently the first manifestation of a latent condition of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

The pathology manifests itself with a very intense pain, which mainly affects the hands and ankles, disproportionate to the painful stimulus.

But there is another symptom that should not be underestimated: it is called allodynia. In practice, it is the perception of pain following a stimulus that is normally not painful. This disorder is associated with a vasomotor alteration and inflammation; therefore, redness or pallor, warmth, edema and trophic disturbances are also manifested.

The pathology, due to its characteristics, can therefore affect all tissues: from the skeletal to the muscular one, from the vessels to the subcutaneous to the skin. It usually follows trauma, such as a fracture or sprain, which is complicated by inflammation starting from the bone.

But the triggering causes they can be the most disparate: sometimes, in the patient’s history there are, for example, previous surgical interventions, invasive diagnostic procedures, or the use of some drugs: sometimes, no triggering events are highlighted. The possibility of recognizing the picture is not very high and depends on the doctor’s evaluation, even on the basis of specific investigations.

In some cases an x-ray may be enough, but more often bone scintigraphy becomes necessary, which highlights the local alteration of bone metabolism or magnetic resonance, which can highlight a picture of bone edema, or the presence of fluid in the bone structure .

Arriving as soon as possible is very important, also in order to reduce the risk of the disease becoming complicated by creating conditions that can become extremely frightening, such as tissue atrophy, stiffness of the joints involved and focal osteoporosis.

The cure? Talk to your doctor

On the therapy front, obviously it is the doctor who must point the way. For this painful pathology, those of the bisphosphonate family are currently used, speaking of drugs. One of these, in particular, was approved for the treatment of the disease. But above all it is necessary not to close oneself in oneself. Talking about it and reporting the situation to the care provider is the best way to get to recognize the picture and treat it in the best possible way.