what it is, first symptoms and how to prevent it

Diabetes mellitus: what it is, what are the first symptoms that tend to appear and all the advice on how to prevent the disease.

5 things to know about type 2 diabetes mellitus

On the occasion of the world diabetes day on the website of the Ministry of Health various insights have been published regarding this difficult disease. The type 2 diabetes mellitus it is also said adult diabetes, represents the 90% of cases of diabetes and is one chronic disease characterized by high blood glucose levels and due to an alteration in the amount or function of insulin. Type 2 differs from diabetes of type 1, that is the juvenile diabetes which instead represents the 10% of cases. The two types represent two distinct pathologies that arise for different causes and arise at different ages. Let’s find out how to prevent the onset of diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes mellitus, the first symptoms and how to prevent it

Diabetes mellitus
The Diabetes Measurement Kit (Pixabay)

Various are the advice that relate to a person’s lifestyle for prevent the onset of the disease: one healthy lifestyle, play sport, often consume fruit and vegetables. The causes whereby diabetes could arise are many and also depend on familiarity, from a’incorrect nutrition, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol and smoking abuse. The first symptoms manifest gradually, especially in adulthood.

THE symptoms of the disease at the beginning they are therefore not very evident. Only later does one begin to manifest itself intense thirst, frequent need to urinate, increased appetite, feeling of fatigue and blurred vision. There therapy to cure diabetes it is mainly based on correcting a wrong lifestyle, by administering oral anti-diabetics but above all by constantly checking blood sugar over time.

