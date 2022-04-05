what it is, health risks and in which brands it is found

The alarm for the presence of glyphosate in the paste. KTipp, a Swiss monthly, reported on its website the result of the survey conducted on pasta samples of the main brands present in the area. The pasta brands under examination are the same ones that trade in Italy and for this reason the attention has also risen in our country.

Glyphosate is the most common and used pesticide to the world and its use is not considered dangerous to human health. Over time, statements and studies on the carcinogenic properties of glyphosate have not been lacking and have often come into contradiction. For some researches the result was “probable carcinogen”, for others “unlikely carcinogen”. In any case, the license for use in Europe is about to expire and by 2022 (December 2022) it will no longer be used in agriculture.

The good news, in the course of the various investigations carried out, is that the products with the “organic” brand have actually been found to be clean of the pesticide substance, among these, for example, there is the full version of Barilla and Lidl.

There are several studies and investigations on the presence of the most used herbicide in the world in pasta. In chronological order, the latest research was conducted by the Swiss monthly KTipp-Balance who sampled 13 products. The results are not dissimilar to those produced by other surveys. In fact, even in Italy the presence of glyphosate was found on 10 of the 18 analyzed products.

The pesticide values ​​were however found within the limits of the law indeed, in almost all cases values ​​far below have been reported. If for glyphosate you can be more or less calm, it is with the other types of pesticides that the problems begin. In fact, they have been found alongside glyphosate pirimiphos-methyl And deoxynivalenol. Small quantities, but in any case in the list of ingredients are not reported and represent a voluntary omission.

What is glyphosate and what are the health risks?

The glyphosate it is, as we have already said at the beginning, the most used pesticide in the world, with an average of over 15 thousand tons per year and its use is increasing. The substance has been used as a herbicide since 1974, due to the discovery of its ability to immobilize mineral nutrients that act as co-factors for the enzymatic systems in plants. It is not a selective herbicide and often its use involves dispersion in the terrestrial and aquatic environment.

The substance is classified as irritating and dangerous for the environment, as well as toxic to aquatic organisms. Opinion on health risks has varied a lot over the years, from an initial green light to mild caution, with glyphosate being classified as ‘probably carcinogenic’. To date, however FAO And WHO excluded the possibility of a carcinogenic risk for those who consume food with a minimal presence of glyphosate.

To give a different opinion are and independent researches, which declare glyphosate as one of the pesticides with greater reports of poisoning accidental. Symptoms would include:

eczema

breathing problems

high blood pressure

allergic reactions

Presence of glyphosate in 4 Italian brands: what are they

Italian pasta brands do not escape the presence of pesticides and it is difficult to know if the pasta sold in Italy is better than that sold abroad. Especially when the origin of the wheat is not indicated (it is not mandatory) on the label.

Between pasta brands that present glyphosate there is no shortage of those that in Italy are considered the best brands of pasta. Between these: