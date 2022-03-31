what it is, how it is born and how to deal with it

Some aphasic people have difficulty when they have to express themselves verbally while the ability to understand language may remain intact; others, on the other hand, find it difficult to understand what they are told. The severity, of course, is extremely variable and depends on the location and size of the brain damage.

Looks, caresses, perceptions. And words. In our relationship with others, being able to speak well articulated terms is a fundamental component. But sometimes this ability is lost. It happens in those suffering from aphasia . It is, precisely because of the social implications and in the life of relationships, of one of the heaviest disturbances due to the impact it can have on the activities of daily life, on autonomy, on relationships and, in general, on the quality of life of people. affected and their family members.

We don’t even realize how complex is the process that leads to talking to others every day, every minute. There are networks that allow all these passages without us even realizing it, allowing us the translation of thought into words and also the opposite way by which the words we perceive become our thoughts. What happens?

In the nervous system, and in particular in the brain, there are areas that have very specific tasks in this sense. These are areas that are delegated to the processing and formulation of language. Technically, in this sense, there is no big difference between right-handers and left-handers. Even in the latter, as happens in those who mainly use the right, they should be emphasized the Broca area which is located at the base of the third left frontal gyrus (its role is particularly important for the processing of the motor part of language) and the Wernicke area, which is located in the posterior part of the left superior temporal gyrus. This is delegated to the phenomena of understanding, in practice it helps us to understand what they are saying to us.

Obviously, having made this summary and not necessarily complete “geographical” definition of the areas in which the word and the ability to perceive it is most developed, it is necessary to understand that there are many conditions that can determine the picture. There may be aphasias of a different type, so we are not talking about a single framework. Sometimes, above all, the ability to express oneself and speak correctly is compromised but it is still possible to understand what others are saying because the damage is substantially motor: in this case we speak of Broca’s motor aphasia. In other situations there may be a greater impairment of language comprehension, as occurs in Wernicke’s sensory aphasia.

Icuts but not only, which lesions cause aphasia

Certainly stroke and blood circulation disorders can lead to this condition, but they are certainly not the only possibilities. Even a head injury or degenerative pathologies that lead to alterations of the neurons of the aforementioned areas can affect the ability to speak and understand words. Sometimes, as occurs in so-called progressive primary aphasias, the speech disorder does not correlate with impairments of other abilities, such as memory, judgment, and orientation. Again: even diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s can give rise to phenomena of this type.

Obviously, case by case, the specialist must be the one to arrive at the diagnosis to understand the origin of the problem and therefore the treatment and rehabilitation path. Coming more specifically to the outcomes of brain stroke, this situation can occur in just under a third of people after an event of this type. There may therefore be some aphasic people who have difficulty when they have to express themselves verbally while the ability to understand language may remain intact; others, on the other hand, find it difficult to understand what they are told.

The severity, of course, is extremely variable and depends on the location and size of the brain damage. As the experts of ALICe remember. Italia Odv (Italian Association for the Fight against Cerebral Stroke), for the person with aphasia it can still be difficult to be able to follow quick speeches, find the right words to say or understand very long and complex sentences. Whoever finds himself living with an aphasic person must, first of all, understand that living with such a serious disorder can cause even important and sudden changes in mood and, therefore, it would be advisable to have a reassuring and positive attitude.

Language difficulty should not be interpreted as “refusal to speak”: the aphasic person communicates how and when he can, succeeding a moment before to say a word, but immediately after it could manifest difficulties in communicating his thought effectively. To help those suffering from aphasia, targeted rehabilitation is essential.