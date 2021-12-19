what it is, how it manifests itself and how to deal with it – Sanremonews.it

In general, anxiety is an activation that involves both emotional and physical signals with respect to an external stimulus that requires a certain commitment and concentration. Trivially, the anxiety that precedes an exam pushes the student to take action to study and prepare for the best. So in itself it is fundamental in our life. Sometimes, however, excessive activation leads to problems and becomes an obstacle for the subject. One such case is performance anxiety, that is, excessive preoccupation with a situation that one is about to face. The subject experiences a strong sense of inadequacy thinking about what he will have to do and, almost always, this attitude leads him to a block and a negative evaluation of himself. Performance anxiety is associated with various somatic manifestations, such as palpitations and strong sweating, and often with real problems such as insomnia or gastrointestinal problems.

The subject experiences a strong fear of the negative evaluation of others and an excess of self-depreciation. It can have repercussions in different situations: work and school or relational and sexual.

The individual feels unable to face the experiences that await him and it is therefore important to recover the sense of fear and fear: the true hero is not the one who does not feel fear, but the one who faces it, who knows how to manage it. Therefore the perception of not feeling adequate is in any case testimony of individuals who strongly feel the importance of being up to the life that everyone is destined to live. A conscience that allows to attribute importance to that particular situation, therefore it is configured as an element of maturity. From here the subject must start to regain awareness of himself and his subjective strength.

Another element to keep in mind is the fact that we live in a society which, through advertisements and the set of messages that also come from other sources, indicate and ultimately impose a certain type of personality: decisive, fearless, which he has no uncertainty and above all that he must be a winner. All this increases the perception of detachment, of the remoteness of the subjective image from that imposed image, which constitutes itself just like an alter ego that is never reachable. If we reflect, for example, on the very widespread use of pornographic films, which impose a sexuality and therefore a strong performance, we can explain why so many young males begin to use viagra, as they do not feel up to what it is. partner expects of him.

Clearly the way and the place in which performance anxiety manifests itself can better tell us about the particular and personal meaning it can have. However, reflecting on the reference model through which the sense of inadequacy emerges can help to learn to manage performance anxiety.

Dr. Irene Barbruni

