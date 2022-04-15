Health
what it is, how it manifests itself and what treatments are available
Experts call them myeloproliferative neoplasms. They are blood cancers that arise directly in the bone marrow. One of these forms is the myelofibrosis.
A survey conducted as part of the Mielo-Expieghi project on who faces this type of disease and who cares for the sick shows that in half of the cases it is difficult to accept a diagnosis that often creates fear for the possible evolutions of the picture, but also signals how in at least one in two people there is the awareness of having to be strong and determined every day to take back their life. The important thing, in any case, is to know what it is also to warn yourself and reach a diagnosis as soon as possible.