what it is, how it works and everything you need to know – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft Quartz will soon be active in beta: but, exactly, what is it? How does Ubisoft Quartz and its Digits work? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ubisoft Quartz was announced on December 7, 2021. The French company has therefore launched a new platform dedicated to Digits, its NFTs dedicated to internally produced games. Exactly, though, what is Ubisoft Quartz? How does it work? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ubisoft Quartz Ubisoft Quartz Ubisoft Quartz is officially described as “a new experience for our players, built around our desire to create an ever greater connection between you and the game worlds you love. The goal is to give you more autonomy and more power when interacting with. in-game items that help you create your story. This is where you can acquire the Digits, Ubisoft’s first non-fungible tokens (NFTs), usable in an HD game and based on low-energy technology . ” As mentioned, Ubisoft Quartz is a platform which can be used by gamers to buy, sell or obtain Digits for free. Currently, it is still in Beta.

Digits Digits are Ubisoft’s NFTs, the first ever. In practice, they are in-game content (vehicles, weapons, pieces of equipment …) purely aesthetic that have no impact on the gameplay and can be used in both PvP and PvE. Each Digits is part of a single edition and each player can only buy one NFT for each edition. Digits will never be added to an already published edition. Each Digits offers a unique serial number, to confirm its uniqueness. Each Digits will forever be linked to the name of the player who owns it and all those who have owned it in the past. Digits can be sold to other players at any time and at any price. Likewise, it is possible to purchase Digits from other players. All the trading operations they will be managed through third party marketplaces, not directly on Ubisoft Quartz. Rarible.com and objkt.com will be used. The first Digits available will be those of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and will be made available for free. there date and time of availability of these Digits in Limited Edition version: 9 December 2021, 19:00 – M4A1 Tactivel | Wolves for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

December 12, 2021, 7:00 pm – Wolf Enchaned Helmet A for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

December 15, 2021, 7:00 pm – Wolf Enchaned Pants for Ghost Recon Breakpoint To get the Digits in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint you must have reached at least level 5. You can claim your Digits on the official website.

Requirements for purchasing Digits In order to obtain the Digits by Ubisoft Quartz certain requirements must be met, here are: Play on Ubisoft Connect PC

You have enabled Ubisoft Connect two-factor authentication

Be at least 18 years old

Be a resident of one of the following countries (Italy, USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Brazil)