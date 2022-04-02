what it is, how it works and how to download

If we choose YMWhatsApp+also known as YMWhatsApp Plus, we will find a WhatsApp mod with extra features and better privacy control. Instead, it dispenses with other add-ons that clutter it, such as custom visual themes.

WhatsApp mods like YMWhatsApp+ are Android app versions modified by third parties, which expand the possibilities of the original. Perhaps the best known is WhatsApp Plus, but we have mods for all tastes, by different developers.

YMWhatsApp+ is a proposal focused on the minimalism and speed, by Colombian Jesús “Yisus” Muentes, whose initials give the app its name. Some mods are excessively overloaded, with capabilities that almost nobody takes advantage of, and in this case, what can really be useful on a day-to-day basis is what is chosen.

In fact, the only difference at first glance is a “More options” menu on the main screenwhere it is possible to activate all the extras:

From here we can activate all additional capabilities of YMWhatsApp+. Basically, they are divided between those that allow us to overcome the standard limitations of WhatsApp and those that give us more control over privacy.

Instead, no visual customization options, beyond changing the WhatsApp letter in the conversation windows. The visual themes can be very attractive, but they slow down the interface, and YMWhatsApp+ is all about fluidity.

The main extra features of YMWhatsApp+ are the following:

Send up to 100 photos at a time (instead of 30 maximum). Photos sent at maximum quality. Exceed the size limit on submissions (up to 100 MB for audio and 500 MB for video). Alternative typefaces (fonts). Prevents deletion of received messages or posted Statuses. Hide the “online” or apply an always online mode. Notice of online contacts and change of profile picture. Unlimited simultaneous message forwarding. Hides the “Forwarded” notice on forwarded messages. Ephemeral messages, photos and videos can be viewed more than once.

Using mods implies a certain risk that our WhatsApp account will be suspended, since officially it only supports the official app. In practice, the company has not been strict in recent years with this issue, and YMWhatsApp+ also includes a anti-ban function that hides that we use it.

At the end of the article we leave the link to the YMWhatsApp+ APK installer file for Android. Since it is not an official project, it requires activating the option to install apps outside of Google Play to test it.

YMWhatsApp+ is a new alternative that joins GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, Delta YOWhatsApp or WhatsApp Mix within the world of mods, expanding the possibilities.

Usually, YMWhatsApp+ is a good alternative to WhatsApp, which is worth taking a look at. Especially if the standard functions fall short, but we don’t want a busy mod whose fluidity is compromised.

