what it is, how it works and how to earn

OnlyFans, platform that allows you to to gain creating its own channel of content accessible through a subscription activated by registered users, it has become a way that many people today decide to make money.

Subscribers can upload photos, videos and live streams and pay them for their followers.

Unlike other platforms and social networks, OnlyFans has less restrictive rules regarding the most demanding contents, but to register and therefore be able to earn with OnlyFans you must be at least 18 years old.

Let’s see in detail what it is, how OnlyFans works, how is how much can you earn.

What is OnlyFans

It’s a website born in 2016 as a portal for creatives who want to offer their contents to a specific audience, willing to pay to unlock them.

Many know OnlyFans for its content intended for an adult audience, but people are able to monetize with OnlyFans even without resorting to activities that would be censored on other social networks. Many profitable and successful OnlyFans accounts range from fitness to fashion, through DIY, gaming, cooking, cosplay, travel, beauty, and modeling. Those who already have a lot of followers elsewhere can earn on OnlyFans by charging videos of the same genre that they post on TikTok or YouTube, as long as they are better.

How does it work

The platform is simple to use and is partly reminiscent of Twitter, which is often connected to, or Instagram making it very easy to understand how it works. To see photos, videos, drawings and various material uploaded to an OnlyFans profile a user must subscribe to the profile concerned by subscribing to a subscription that can be offered in formula monthly or yearly (which usually provide a small discount).

The price for accessing an OnlyFans profile is chosen by the content creator himself who establishes the fee to be paid to make his own contents visible.

To register, simply access the official website according to two options:

by entering information such as e-mail, name and password;

by associating a personal Twitter account to which to grant the necessary permissions (just click on “Sign up – log in with Twitter”).

After confirming that you are over 18, if you want to make money with the platform, you must indicate a valid payment method. Like this:

Open your “Profile” -> “Subscription price” -> “Add bank account or payment information”;

Tap on the icon in the upper right corner: “Menu” -> “Add bank account”.

How to make money with OnlyFans

Having a profile OnlyFans therefore allows you to publish content and earn from it thanks to the subscriptions of registered users.

The more followers you have willing to pay the more you earn: the OnlyFans formula allows those with a large following to collect significant figures by allowing them to invest their time and energy in the profile which, in order not to tire, will need constant attention to content and a rich and varied publication.

Making money on OnlyFans is therefore much easier for those who are celebrities or already famous on other platforms. There are many cases of Instagram, TikTok and YouTube influencers who use their acquired popularity to monetize on OnlyFans.

Loading... Advertisements

For everyone else, the strategies to start earning are different: from the type of content to the initial price for subscriptions. Better to start from the bottom and avoid proposing too high figures for access to your profile (especially if you do not have a good number of followers able to buy access to your “closed box” profile).

It is also possible to offer teasers or some free content in order to entice users to sign up or implement collaborations with already active and popular influencers within the platform.

Each account can set the monthly subscription cost for viewing its content. This ranges from a minimum of $ 4.99 to $ 49.99 per month.

To find out how much you can earn thanks to OnlyFans, the site itself makes estimates. For example, a person with 1,000 followers on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter who sets the subscription fee to his OnlyFans of $ 4.99 can earn $ 49 to $ 249 per month, without considering any tips and paid messages. But the earnings can go up to thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars, as far as Millions of dollars per month.

When you make money with OnlyFans

There popularity it is therefore a fundamental ingredient to be able to earn enough money to cover a real monthly salary.

However, there are some clarifications: the content creator goes to 80% of the revenues, while the platform takes from the monthly or annual price proposed the 20% for each activated subscription (It goes without saying that on a subscription of 10 euros per month OnlyFans will treat 2 euros while your earnings will be equal to 8 euros).

Earning with OnlyFans: do you need a VAT number?

The creators and performers on OnlyFans are many and scattered all over the world and the platform has stated in some press releases that it has paid out about 800 million dollars to its users.

Even in Italy there are cases of those who have made OnlyFans a hobby like a second job while for others it has become a real profession to which to devote most of the day.

If the amount earned does not exceed 5,000 euros per year and OnlyFans is not your regular employment you can refer to the so-called “occasional performance”: The platform issues a monthly invoice to the content creator indicating the amount earned through subscriptions.

If the activity on OnlyFans has a usual rhythm and is carried out on a professional level, the revenues will be classified as self-employment income being labeled as different from self-employment activities not exercised in a habitual manner.

It becomes mandatory then open a VAT number and by choosing the flat-rate regime as a freelancer, the revenues derived from the platform, if they were less than 65,000 euros, will follow the taxation with a measure equal to 15% (5% for the first 5 years of activity). For more precise information on how to move in this particular case, consult your accountant.