what it is, how it works and how to sign up

Block calls by the call center it is everyone’s desire and there is already a tool to do it: it is the Register of oppositions, a free service – which according to some is effective, but according to others less – created by Ministry of Economic Development thanks to which users can object to the use of their own telephone number by those operators who carry out activities of telemarketing.

With the Register of oppositionsTherefore, you are not going to block a single phone number: the blocking affects everyone, as no call center will be able to call you to offer you offers dedicated to you.

To say stop unwanted calls, especially at certain times of the day, it is therefore possible, however the Register of oppositions today still has some gaps. The first is that it does not work with automated calls – you will certainly have happened to pick up the handset and listen to a recorded promotional message – while the second is that it is not possible to register the cellphone number so as to block call centers even on the mobile line.

Two problems which, as announced by the Ministry of Economic Development, will soon be resolved. From the last news on the Register of oppositions we will talk about it in this dedicated guide, where among other things you will also find all the information on how does it work this service, come on how to sign up and how to go about block calls from call centers at least on a landline for the moment.

CALL CENTER BLOCK: GUIDE TO THE OPPOSITION REGISTER

Register of oppositions for blocking unwanted calls: the news

Many changes are expected in the area of ​​telemarketing. To announce the upcoming news for the defense of consumers “in a few weeks“Is the President of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on the protection of consumers and users, Simone Baldelli, who has received important confirmations on the matter from Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Deputy Minister at MISE.

In detail, the next news, which will see the debut in a few weeks with a revision of the legislation on the register of oppositions, are:

total blocking of all calls , both for real and automatic operators;

, both for real and automatic operators; possibility of enrollment also of your own cellphone number.

In addition, there are timelines that telemarketing companies must comply with. After the registration of the telephone number in the Register of oppositions, in fact, they will have a few days to register the request and therefore to avoid making promotional calls. Penalty a penalty that goes from 30,000 to 180,000 euros for those who do not adapt. The companies with which a contract was initially stipulated and then canceled will have 30 days.

News that, hopefully, will give new life to this instrument on which we are conflicting opinions regarding its operation.

How the register of oppositions works today

As anticipated, the Register of Oppositions it is a service thanks to which every citizen can to enroll one’s landline phone number – and soon too cell phone – so as to no longer receive unwanted calls from call centers for commercial proposals or market surveys. Seen in this way, it seems to be the definitive solution to combat aggressive telemarketing: however, what is the effectiveness of the tool in reality?

As we will see later, on the Register of Oppositions there are opinions discordant. For some it does not work, for others it is simply useless. These comments come from people who have had a negative experience, having still received calls from call centers despite being registered in the Register. In this regard, we will explain what to do if they keep calling.

Below we will propose a complete guide on how the Register of Oppositions works, illustrating the steps to be taken to register and answering the question whether the service is paid or not costs to support. We will finally see how to unsubscribe from the Registry, in the event that you are disappointed and of the idea of ​​how the service is completely useless compared to the initial promises.

How to register in the Register of Oppositions

Until recently, registration in the Register of Oppositions was reserved exclusively for telephone subscribers, that is, only to users whose telephone number was included in the telephone directories. Otherwise, it was not possible to register.

The law number 5/2018 has brought with it a revolution, allowing the registration also to numbers not listed. Everyone, therefore, has the right to request the blocking of advertising calls, which over the years have become increasingly frequent and annoying for citizens.

How to register? The Register of Oppositions has a number of contacts, through which the procedure can be completed:

Toll-free number: 800 265 265 (free service, you must communicate your data during the call)

Email: abbonati.rpo@fub.it (send this form after completing it)

Fax: 06 5422 4822 (together with personal data and a copy of the identity document)

Registered mail: to be sent to “ Manager of the public register of oppositions – Subscribers, Rome-Nomentano Office, P.O. Box 7211, 00162 Rome “(Without the quotes)

“(Without the quotes) Web form

The service of the Register of Oppositions is active at all hours of the day, even on holidays. This means that you can register when you prefer: there are no time limits either to contact the toll-free number or to fill in the online form entered on the official website of the register.

Many wonder if the registration of the telephone number in the Register of Oppositions involves any problems costs or not. We respond immediately by clarifying that the whole procedure is free, if you exclude the payment of any registered letter to Poste Italiane (there are, however, other simpler and faster methods available than the classic registered letter).

Another question frequently asked by users concerns the duration of membership. We emphasize how it is valid indefinitely (therefore it does not expire) and that cancellation from the register is allowed at any time. If you choose to unsubscribe, you in any case have the right to subscribe a second time (as explained in the FAQ on the official website, subscription is allowed infinite times).

Do you want to make a verify on registration in the Register of Oppositions? As stated in the FAQ of the Registry, “it is possible to verify the presence of one’s own number and any associated paper mail address in the public telephone directories by consulting the directories themselves, both on paper and online, or by requesting verification from the relevant telephone operator.“

Finally, i times: how long do you have to wait before the registration is completed? From what we learn on the official website, the actual registration takes place by business day following receipt of the application. In reality, however, it is necessary to wait at least 15 days (telephone opposition), the time necessary to allow the call centers to consult the Register of Oppositions (30 days with postal opposition).

How the Register of Oppositions works

Why join the Register of Oppositions? Registering your landline or mobile phone number allows you to stop receiving calls on the card aggressive telemarketing, in addition to phone calls relating to market surveys. How many times have you received an unwanted call, during which you even got angry with the other party?

Often and willingly, then, call centers call at lunchtime or in the evening, sure of having a better chance of finding the user at home, with the result, however, of creating an even greater inconvenience to the person contacted. When the endurance limit is reached, the user gets to hang up the call without even answering.

The main advantage of registering with the opposition register is the cancellation of your number from public telephone directories, so as to make it (in theory) impossible to receive new unwanted calls from the call center. The telephone is therefore left free, so as to be sure to receive calls from loved ones or friends (it happens in fact to lose some important phone calls because of the call centers).

An additional benefit of registering for the service is the automatic cancellation of telemarketing consents previously established, most of the time without even knowing it. In fact, it can happen, especially to people with low technological literacy, to give their consent not having the slightest idea of ​​the consequences.

If, therefore, no one argues about the usefulness of the Register of Oppositions, it is equally true that there are numerous testimonies on the net that contain opinions extremely negative on the service. The complaint that recurs most often is related to the reception of unwanted calls even after signing up, hence the poor judgments on the Register.

What to do in cases like these? First of all, it is important that you wait 15 days from the telephone opposition and a maximum time of 30 days from the postal opposition (if you have registered by sending a registered letter). This is the duration established by law within which call centers must update their list by consulting the Register.

In case you receive an unwanted phone call and 15 or 30 days have already passed since registration, you can formalize one report to the Privacy Guarantor and to the Judicial Authority. On the website of the Register of Oppositions you will find the form for telemarketing reporting to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, to be sent by registered mail to “Guarantor for the protection of personal data –



Piazza di Monte Citorio, 121 – 00186 Rome (Italy)“(Without the quotes).

Alternatively, you can send the form to the email address protocol@gpdp.it or protocol@pec.gdpd.it, if you have a Certified Electronic Mail. The fax number 06.696773785 is also available.

If the Guarantor deems an illegal action by the call center, the sanction pecuniary money can reach up to 20 million euros or have a maximum amount equal to 4 percent of the company turnover of the previous year.

How to unsubscribe from the Register of Oppositions

The Register of Oppositions not working? Have you tried them all but continue to receive calls from the call center, despite a regular registration and a subsequent complaint? At this point, the logic of things leads you to ask for the cancellation from the Registry.

Like registering, it is a simple operation. In fact, just call the toll-free number 800 265 265 and bring back the user code at the time of the request. The latter is a code that is assigned by the automatic entry at the time of registration.

In the eventuality the user code it was forgotten, you can retrieve it at any time by contacting the green number 800 265 265. Again, the service is quite free.

Once the telephone number has been deleted from the Register of Oppositions, the problem will appear the same, if not to a greater extent, than before. In any case, you have other weapons in your favor.

For example, do you know that it is possible to recognize the prefix of commercial calls, so as to immediately identify whether the one who is calling you is a call center number or not?