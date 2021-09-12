what it is, how it works, when it arrives in Italy

It is one of the most talked about social networks of the moment, for the possibility it offers to earn money based on your fanbase, but not only. Its use is increasingly widespread, and for some months it has now ‘infected’ even some VIPs. Onlyfans it is without a doubt the app of the moment. A platform that has millions of subscribers, which is based on a very special mechanism. But what is that this app, and how does it work? Let’s find out more about this social phenomenon.

What is Onlyfans: the history of the app and the company that created it

There history from Onlyfans starts in 2016, but it is over the years that it has been enriched with some details that have forged the image of this platform. It is a social networking app that allows its subscribers to to publish contents, and of to gain of money based on the behavior of their fans, who subscribe subscriptions to watch the content.

An entertainment service of British origin, Onlyfans was launched as a website for social media artists, to allow its users to upload material, mainly consisting of photos and videos, and allow their followers to subscribe for a monthly fee to see clips and photos.

Very little is known about the company that created Onlyfans, Fenix ​​International Limited, which is based in London. In October 2018, Leonid Radvinsky, owner of MyFreeCams, bought 75% of the company and became its director in November.

Onlyfans, how this app works: how you make money with this social network

But how Onlyfans works? As mentioned earlier, the original purpose that the creators of this app had in mind was to allow artists to connect online with other people, upload content to the platform, and create a real fan group, or, as they say in the language of social media, a reference fanbase. On the one hand, Onlyfans allows subscribers to create their own page, fully customizable, and to upload photos and videos to it; on the other hand, it allows fans to become fans by accessing the pages of the members.

How do you make money with Onlyfans? The crux of the platform is right here: by subscribing to the subscriptions, fans are willing to pay social network subscribers to view their content. Therefore, those who are registered with Onlyfans and upload photos and videos, receive the income deriving from the subscriptions, based on a price that has previously established to allow others to subscribe to their account. The site, after retaining a percentage of 20% for the management of the service, will grant the fan access to that particular page. Only, as mentioned, after a subscription.

Onlyfans, because there is so much talk about this app and its use is so discussed

Including the functioning of the platform, it is almost natural to ask why in recent months, on the web, there has been so much talk about this application. The reason is to be found in the fact that, to really understand what Onlyfans is and how it works, you need to know the users who populate it.

Who’s on Onlyfans? For the most part, real fitness gurus, who show their exercises; cooks, who upload photos and videos of their performances in the kitchen; VIPs and influencers, who publish their own selfies.

However, there is a rather marked trend in recent months that tells how, all too often, the application is used by subscribers to upload photos and videos with explicit content, and then allow their fans to pay a subscription to watch that type of content. .

This happens because, on Onlyfans, there seems to be an almost total freedom to publish content, and almost zero censorship. The fact that it does not have a very restrictive policy and allows users to upload material of all kinds, means that they can share practically anything.

Onlyfans, when does it arrive in Italy?

At the time of writing, Onlyfans is not yet available in Italy. The platform app, in fact, cannot be downloaded in the Play Stores and App Stores of our country, precisely because the service has not yet spread here. Therefore, we can only hypothesize its release date in Italy.

However, the stringent regulations on privacy and the protection of personal data in our country let us imagine how hardly Onlyfans will arrive in Italy; or, at least, that this will not happen soon.