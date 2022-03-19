what it is, pros and cons and example of menu

So what are the pros and cons of the vegan diet ? This and other questions are answered by Doctor Renata Cipriano, Nutritionist Biologist .

However, the vegan diet, as well as other diets, it requires a good degree of attention , since the intake, for example of proteins and omega 3, may not be adequate. Achieving the needs of these nutrients with a correct diet plays an important role in the proper functioning of the organism.

More and more people are choosing to follow a vegan diet, that is a diet that does not include food of animal origin . There are those who approach this diet for reasons of well-being, while those who do it for ethical reasons, or rather respect for animals.

What is that

“The vegan diet is part of a lifestyle aimed at eliminating the consumption and use of anything from one’s daily life product of animal origin. This choice extends to various aspects of life, including nutrition. In fact, vegans exclude from their diet not only meat and fish products (as do the lacto-ovo vegetarians), but also cow or goat milk, milk derivatives, eggs, honey and any food prepared with any of these or other animal products such as gelatine, beef or chicken broths, lard. Vegans prepare their meals choosing from the great variety of vegetables, legumes, cereals, pseudocereals, fresh fruit, dried and dehydrated fruit, seeds », explains the doctor.

What are the pros and cons

The total exclusion of all products of animal origin in the vegan diet can bring advantages, but also disadvantages.

Pro

“The vegan diet is associated with several health benefits. In general, a low consumption of fruit and vegetables is correlated with a greater risk of what are defined as Non-Communicable Diseases (heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases). A diet, such as a vegan one, which involves a high consumption of plant products can make up one prevention and control tool towards this type of diseases which are globally responsible for 41 million premature deaths.

The consumption of plant foods favors a lower consumption of saturated fatty acids found mainly in animal products and increased fiber intake, thereby improving blood cholesterol levels and preserving heart and arterial health. Additionally, the World Cancer Research Fund invites you to limit the consumption of red meats and those preserved for the prevention of oncological diseases: recent studies give the vegan diet greater protection against all types of cancer.

Furthermore, a high BMI (body mass index, or the ratio of one’s weight to height), and therefore a state of obesity, constitutes the main risk factor for type 2 diabetes. generally have a Lower BMI than omnivores, also due to their usually more active lifestyle; In correlation with this finding, the vegan diet was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Another benefit of the vegan diet is represented by the lower environmental impact: the production of plant foods, such as fruit and vegetables, cereals, legumes, nuts and seeds, produces emissions of greenhouse gases lower than those of animal foods “, continues the expert.

Against

“The vegan model is not an improvised stereotype, but one conscious choice which must be managed correctly even with the help of health professionals. It is indeed important to guarantee the right amount of key nutrients which may not always be present in optimal quantities in poorly managed diets. There are some segments of the population including children, adolescents, pregnant or breastfeeding women, the elderly, who need careful meal planning in order to cover all nutritional needs. This diet model, if not balanced and adequately integrated, could, for example, negatively affect the correct growth of children.

Vegan diets can become unhealthy when little attention is paid the types of plant foods used. These include ultra-processed foods that include imitations of processed ‘meats’ (such as sausages, morsels, veg burgers), beverages, ‘cheeses’ and plant-based ‘yogurts’. The ultra-processed foods they are formulations of substances derived from whole foods to which dyes, emulsifiers and other additives are added used to increase their conservation and palatability and are foods that contain high amounts of salt.

Finally, a VEG diet may be difficult for women people who experience intestinal difficulties following the consumption of legumes (for example people with irritable bowel syndrome). In these cases, the frequent use of legumes provided by a VEG regimen could lead to a difficult management of the diet “, explains Dr. Cipriano.

Some key nutrients

“As regards the proteins, vegetable ones they are less digestible than animal proteins, so a slightly higher intake than suggested for the general population may be required. It is important to make sure that the most meals contain good protein sources including legumes, tofu, soy, milk and yogurt alternatives, nuts.

There vitamin B12 instead, it is essential for the body to function properly and a deficiency can cause anemia and nervous system problems. On a vegan diet its integration is necessary through reliable sources such as fortified foods (foods with added vitamin B12) or supplements.

In the VEG diet it is also important to ensure an adequate intake of omega-3 fatty acids, “essential” fatty acids that perform numerous functions for our health. In foods of plant origin, the only omega-3 fatty acid present is α-linolenic acid (ALA), from which our body is able to produce EPA and DHA (also called long-chain omega-3s). In vegan diets it is necessary to regularly take good sources of α-Linolenic acid (e.g. walnuts, linseed and chia seeds, oils derived from them) to which it is possible to add some types of algae that can help to reach the needs of omega-3 long chain (EPA, DHA). In conditions of increased need (pregnancy, breastfeeding, children up to 2 years of age) or in people with a lower ability to convert (elderly or patients with chronic diseases) it may be necessary to use omega-3 supplements.

Regarding iron and zinc a higher daily intake in the VEG diet than suggested for the general population is recommended, because theabsorption of these minerals is reduced. Also in this case it is possible to adopt methods to improve its absorption and therefore its bioavailability ».

Examples of menus

In the vegan diet, cereals, vegetables, bread, legumes and much more are the masters. there 3 examples of delicious menus all to try proposed by Dr. Cipriano.

Menu 1

BREAKFAST: Vegetable drink (without added sugars); 100% rye bread slice with 100% almond cream

MORNING SNACK: Crispy baked paprika chickpeas

LUNCH: Soy bites with broccoli, potatoes and carrots; fresh fruit

AFTERNOON SNACK: 1 slice of wholemeal bread with sweet cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and oregano; Orange juice

DINNER: Chickpea falafel with vegetable soy yogurt sauce (natural and with no added sugar) and mint; quinoa salad with rocket and walnuts dressed with flaxseed oil

Menu 2

BREAKFAST: Oatmeal porridge with banana and peanut butter

MORNING SNACK: Fresh fruit

LUNCH: Basmati rice with curry chickpeas; cabbage, carrot and apple salad with linseed oil

AFTERNOON SNACK: Natural vegetable yogurt with no added sugar with “do-it-yourself muesli” (buckwheat and amaranth flakes, crushed dried fruit and flax seeds and possibly chopped fresh fruit)

DINNER: Pea and tofu mousse with wholemeal bread croutons; stir-fried red cabbage with vinegar

Menu 3

BREAKFAST: Vegan banana pancakes with dark chocolate melted and chopped hazelnuts

melted and chopped hazelnuts MORNING SNACK: Mix of dried fruit and dehydrated fruit

LUNCH: Pasta with lentil sauce; fennel and orange salad dressed with linseed oil

AFTERNOON SNACK: Slice of toasted wholemeal bread with avocado cream; 1 glass of vegetable drink (no added sugar)

DINNER: Cabbage rolls stuffed with turmeric rice, peas and carrots; sauteed tofu with herbs and turnip greens; fresh fruit

Conclusions

The vegan diet therefore, by virtue of its characteristics, requires caution and greater precautions. The advice is to seek the support of a nutrition specialist to avoid any nutritional deficiencies and to properly support the functioning of the organism.