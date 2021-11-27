what it is reduced to – Libero Quotidiano





A special Christmas for the very numerous Sue Radford’s family. A 46-year-old English lady, mother of 22, said she plans to spend around £ 5,000 this year to buy gifts to give to her children for Christmas. In the meantime, all the members of the largest family in England have assembled and decorated the Christmas tree in their garden, in the Lancashire area. Even the past few years Mrs Radford he said he spent around £ 5,000 on gifts, equal to about 100-250 pounds for each of the children.





Miss Radford, tells the newspaper I read, usually hand wraps every gift she buys. She and her husband Noel consume around 70 rolls of wrapping paper each year. The father of the family also cooks a turkey weighing 7-10 kilos with potatoes and Brussels sprouts. A mouth-watering menu that will go, too, to contribute to the coffers of the English family.





The Radfords own a patisserie, there The Radford Pie and, at least, they save on Christmas sweets. “It is absolutely not true that we are rich, as many believe,” Ms. Radford said in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel. “Being rich for me would mean having a big villa, super car and a few boats. Absolutely not “, has explained. They manage to make some extra income with some brand sponsorships advertised on their Instagram and YouTube channel.