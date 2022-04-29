what it is, symptoms and how to deal with it

There is no muscle without a brain. And viceversa. The slogan is a few years old but it explains well how neuromuscular diseases are an archipelago of pathologies to be known. Among these there is also the myasthenia gravis. It is a rare neuromuscular disease whose prevalence is 80-100 cases per million inhabitants and the incidence is 21 cases per million inhabitants.

It manifests itself with two clear signs, which do not always affect the same way: muscle weakness and fatigue. The pathology is part of neuromuscular diseases and estimates speak of about 17,000 people affected in Italy. But beware: there are only about 13,000 Italians who suffer from it and are not followed up in expert centers of neuromuscular diseases. The figure results from the difference between the estimate, which emerged from the last World Congress of Neurology, of 17,000 patients in Italy and the number of patients actually diagnosed in the reference centers, which reaches about 4,000 people. The conference “Myasthenia Day” is dedicated to the pathology.

An interdisciplinary management

The disease has an onset, often sudden, which can occur at any age although it is more frequent in adulthood. Myasthenia gravis can affect any voluntary muscle, such as the muscles that control the movements of the eyelids and eyeballs, facial expression, chewing, up to the involvement of the muscles that control breathing, neck and limb movements.

The disease, in most cases, can be kept under control with proper drug therapy. However, proper multidisciplinary management and regular monitoring are necessary. “The clinical manifestations they are very different from patient to patient – explains Amelia Evoli, Associate Professor of Neurology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome and Medical Director of the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome – and can also change in the same individual. For this reason it is important not to underestimate one’s symptoms, in order not to risk delaying the diagnostic therapeutic process with the danger of further clinical aggravation “.

In this sense, a multidisciplinary approach of trained and informed specialists (ophthalmologist, ENT, pulmonologist, thoracic surgeon) is required to intercept the various signals of the disease at an early stage and to implement the necessary therapeutic and monitoring program. And it is important to follow the patient in specialized centers. Unfortunately, as mentioned, it doesn’t always happen. And that’s not good.

“It’s about a population at risk – underlines Renato Mantegazza, Medical Director of the Department of Neuroimmunology and Neuromuscular Diseases IRCCS Foundation Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Milan – who without an adequate diagnostic framework cannot start a correct therapy in time to reduce as much as possible the damage generated by this rare neuromuscular disease , taking into account that the disease, if not treated properly, can also lead to the death of the patient “.

How muscles and brain coordinate

Thanks to the brain and the motor system, any movement of our body is determined. The order, in fact, starts from the brain, travels along the peripheral nerves and then reaches the muscle which contracts and causes movement. On the other hand, while it is true that nerves and muscles depend on the brain, at the same time it can be said that nerves and muscles affect the brain and nervous system, supplying signals and nutrients to the neurons of the spinal cord and contributing, through muscle exercise and training, to send positive survival signals to neurons.

Our central nervous system and the neuromuscular apparatus are, therefore, a whole that always works in synergy, continuously influencing each other over time. In the neuromuscular diseases which affect the nerves, both motor and sensory, and the muscles controlled by them, this does not happen. Targeted assistance is essential.

According to an analysis to which 42 treatment centers throughout the country responded, about half of the sample identified. The survey shows that over half of the centers interviewed, which are mainly located in Northern Italy, have activated a path dedicated to myasthenia which involves, in addition to the neurologist, other specialists including pulmonologist, physiatrist, and thoracic surgeon. Furthermore, in one out of 5 of the multidisciplinary groups, where activated, there is a psychologist, as an integral part of the treatment path.

Again: it is clear that only 12% of the Centers have more than 50 patients in charge while the others have a smaller volume of activity: a figure that indicates how many patients are still partially “submerged” because they are followed by individual specialists without accessing a single center of reference, where a global management of the disease can be activated with the start of an adequate path.