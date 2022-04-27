what it is, symptoms, risks and tests

Atrial fibrillation it is a pathology characterized by a rapid and irregular heartbeat. For this it is enough to feel the pulse every now and then and if you notice variations in the rhythm and above all a great speed it is always better to talk to the cardiologist.

Atrial fibrillation, what is it

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia and it must be recognized, because it can be associated with extremely serious pathologies. Under normal conditions, the regular heart rate varies between 60 and 80 beats per minute. The regular contraction, or rhythm, is generated by a kind of physiological pacemaker that we have inside the wall of the atrium. It is called a sinus node and it produces an electrical impulse at regular intervals.

When there is atrial fibrillation, there are random electrical impulses that overlap the sinus rhythm and therefore the atrium contracts in a rapid and uncoordinated manner. Exist different kinds of this situation. We can have paroxysmal forms, that is, episodes that come and go suddenly and then tend to disappear on their own within a few days. There are persistent forms, that is, they last even more than a week. And then the persistent ones that last even more than a year. Then there are the permanent forms, chronic atrial fibrillation, permanently present.

Atrial fibrillation, symptoms

The signs that should lead us to suspect the onset of atrial fibrillation. Usually this situation is linked to other heart conditions, primarily hypertension. Then valve diseases and ischemias can affect.

We remember that in many cases this arrhythmia is not noticed. Therefore it is important to check your pulse from time to time and refer to your doctor. Such as symptoms, there may be palpitations, difficulty in breathing, exhaustion, dizziness, chest pains and in some cases fainting. However, many patients do not experience symptoms, especially if their heart rate is not accelerated.

Atrial fibrillation, risks

On the control front, it is up to the cardiologist to say what to do. But in general, we proceed with an electrocardiogram and other tests. Diagnosis must be made early because atrial fibrillation greatly increases the risk of suffering a stroke. Those who are overweight or obese, those who smoke, those who suffer from diabetes, those who have high blood pressure, those who suffer from sleep apnea, those who abuse alcohol must pay particular attention to this situation.

To follow the daily Health Pill “Atrial fibrillation: how to detect it?”, Click and listen here

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.