what it is, what are the symptoms and how to fix it

There is smartphone addiction, let’s see what it is, what are the symptoms and how to remedy the situation according to experts.

The invention of smartphone has definitely changed society. Starting from simple mobile phones, even very large ones, we then moved on to ever smaller, more beautiful, more functional devices. These devices were not only useful for calling or texting, but cameras, integrated video cameras and a host of other functions and apps have arrived.

Today everyone has a mobile phone and everyone can’t and can’t do without it. First of all it is very useful when you are out and about, and you have to notify the family. People are more reachable. Furthermore, social media and all the functions that a smartphone can offer today have made children and adults lose their minds.

Now you go out, but you are always with your eyes on the phone, or you don’t even go out anymore because you are all connected with group chats and video calls. Studies have been carried out on this now morbid relationship with telephones and here is what emerged.

Monophobia: smartphone addiction

Let’s face it: the smartphone has facilitated and improved many aspects of daily life and this is beyond any doubt. But the availability of services, applications, games, anything, has led people to develop one addiction which takes the name of “nomophobia”. Motorola did a study and research on thousands of people a while ago and the data that emerged was shocking.

Many people missed the phone while filling out the questionnaire, many people admitted to prefer the smartphone to a meeting with friends and relatives. Many even see him as the “best friend”. And there are no age differences, this is an addiction that affects teenagers but also those who are 50-60 years old.

THE symptoms of this dependence are clear:

obsessive checking of social media chats and notifications

fall asleep with the phone in hand

check your notifications and messages as soon as you open your eyes in the morning

experiencing discomfort if the phone is dead

be afraid of losing the information of the day

ignore people in conversation to look at the smartphone

All of this involves a number of both physical and psychological consequences. The body suffers from it with eye problems, headaches, lack of sleep, sleep disturbances. While from a psychological point of view this behavior creates anxiety, creates obsession, tends to isolate the person, to make them much more closed. It may seem like a paradox but it really is.

To resolve the situation we must start from awareness. Then limit the use of the smartphone. Some practical advice can be: delete the group chat notifications, set the hours of use and for the rest of the time ignore the phone, turn it off at night, put it in another room, when talking to a person put the silent and put it in your pocket or purse. The paradox continues since there are some special apps to be able to fight smartphone addiction.