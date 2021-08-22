What it takes for Ethereum to be truly unstoppable

A few days ago, Ethereum’s price had broken out below its bullish channel and its valuation fell below $ 2.9K for a short time. Since then, the largest altcoin on the market has been in redemption mode. In fact, at the time of publication, ETH was looking to re-enter the channel above.

Signs of rebirth

Most of the indicators in the alt chain seem to show that the cryptocurrency has been trying to deny its recent deviation from its bullish trend. First of all, the intensity of the downtrend started in the DAA price pattern Recently Dissipating. Conversely, it was the same until the relatively high August 19th.

The model above describes, as such, the relationship between the performance of a currency and the number of daily active addresses with which it interacts. In the past, the lower the degree of decline, the higher the value of the altcoin. You can also expect the same this time around. In addition, the net trade flows were also Negation At the time of publication, it indicates a return of market demand.

The value of NUPL, at the time of this writing, was also 0.67. While this may seem like a very positive sign, it should be noted that market participants tend to sell their HODLings to enjoy the accumulated profits. Indeed, the same trend has been observed many times in the past. Whenever this happens, the price of ETH goes down most of the time.

Like Bitcoin The current redemption phase, also for Ethereum No It was supported by the unconditional participation of market participants. However, the above trend is likely to reverse in the coming weeks. ETH’s valuation, in hindsight, will eventually see a massive rally.

DeFi magic wand

The DeFi economy in general continues to develop on the Ethereum network. Indeed, the DeFi and Ethereum space has continued to grow side by side so far.

According to Glassnode, ETH TVL on DeFi hit an all-time high of $ 154.8 billion on May 10. However, soon after, it saw a steep drop and dropped to just $ 87 million. Subsequently, TVL saw continuous fluctuations during the June and July phase. It goes without saying that the alternative price followed suit.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, this metric reading was hovering around the same $ 154 billion range. As can be seen from the attached table, he noticed a “W-shaped” bounce across the entire frame.

Decentralized finance has undoubtedly experienced significant growth since the beginning of this year. As part of a competitive and ever-changing space, DeFi has proven its worth. According to data from the State DAppsDevelopers have successfully created more than 300 applications on Ethereum. In hindsight, the dominance of the network has further intensified in the DeFi space.

If the above trend continues, DeFi usage is likely to increase in the coming weeks. The Ethereum network will be the biggest beneficiary. When that happens, the ETH rally will be almost unstoppable.

This is an automatic translation of our English version.