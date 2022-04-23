What it takes to be a web developer and what are the functions

Another option is to make specific web design courses. It is one more way to acquire the necessary knowledge to be able to create a web page and all the basics in relation to its maintenance and set-up. There are from the most basic to the most advanced, where topics related to the creation of web applications and not only HTML and CSS are also touched upon.

In general, we can say that the basic training to work as a web developer is related to software and programming. This will allow you to learn different programming languages ​​for the design of the website itself, as well as web applications that are part of a page.

Which functions has

After explaining what is the necessary training to be a web developer, we are going to talk about what are the functions of this job. A review of everything an employee is going to do on a daily basis and what it may be required for. However, it is something that is constantly changing, as is the case with other similar jobs, so they have to adapt to the changes.

Keep in mind that this profession is sometimes confused with that of a web programmer. It is true that both share the field of programming, but in the case of web programmers they do not perform functions more typical of web administrators. Therefore, we can say that they are different jobs, although they complement each other very well. In fact, both in necessary studies and in some functions they perform there may be similarities.

Plan website design

The first function that a web developer has is to plan how will the design be and how they are going to put it into practice. To do this, you have to talk to the client, find out what they need, what sections they want to create, etc. A general planning to carry out the design of what the site will be like.

Different aspects come into play here, such as creating an attractive, functional website that adapts to the theme. A web page dedicated to publishing news is not the same as another where products are going to be sold. Therefore, all of this needs planning that is carried out by the developer.

write code

Of course, the web developer is going to be in charge of writing code. You must know languages ​​like css, html, languages ​​related to servers and databases. This is going to be necessary to create applications for that site, do the design, etc.

It is important that you know how to adapt to what the client is going to demand, which is why you need to have extensive programming knowledge. A customer may request to make a particular change to the web page or include an application to perform a particular function on that site.

Create and test web applications

Continuing with what we mentioned, the web developer will be in charge of build and test any web application. This will always have a direct relationship with what the client requests and with the type of web page that is being created, since the needs can be very different.

The tests are carried out to verify that everything works correctly and that it follows the planned script. This will also serve to solve problems and be able to optimize possible changes that have to be made in those web applications.

Analyze page performance

But it is not only creating a web page and making it work, but really analyzing if it meets what is expected. Here it is very important to analyze aspects such as charge fast the site, that it loads correctly on all devices and that there are no errors that could be a burden.

Keep in mind that it is very important for the web positioning make a page load fast. It is also important that it is optimized for mobile devices and thus be able to use it on other devices beyond the computer.

site maintenance

Another important function of the web developer is to keep a website maintenance. It is essential to ensure that all of the above is maintained over time and always works correctly. Also, you may have to make changes to fit current needs.

For example, a routine task is update website to achieve better performance and also to be able to correct possible vulnerabilities that appear and are a problem for security.

Profile and knowledge

What profile and knowledge should a web developer have? We can say that he must be a resolute person, who adapts well to changes and is constantly training. What is valid today may not be valid in a few years, so you have to recycle yourself and always expand your knowledge.

It is important that you have large programming skills, since it will have to handle languages ​​such as Java, PHP, JavaScript, HTML or CSS, among many others. Some more specific to databases, such as MySQL or SQLServer, are also highly valued in this type of profession.

must also have SEO knowledge, since this will be important in order to create a web page that is better positioned in search engines. For example, being able to design it in such a way that it is light, that it loads as quickly as possible and thus appear earlier in Google and other search engines.

Regarding personality, a factor that can be key for a web developer is to be patient and thorough. The first because customers can constantly request many changes and improvements in the creation of the website. The second, precisely to know how to take maximum care of the details and not overlook anything.

In short, the position of web developer is in high demand today but it will also be in the coming years. We have explained what are the main knowledge that you must have and also what are the functions that a worker in this field will perform. It is, as we have indicated, something very changing and that is why it is necessary to be trained to know how to adapt.