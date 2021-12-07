what it takes to get there first and which teams to avoid
[…] There Juventus, to finish in the first place has the urgent need to collect more points of the Chelsea in the last 90 minutes of the grouping. Pena go to meet a draw, objectively, insidious. Of the seven leaders who would have the opportunity to cross at that point, in fact, five are already defined. And the list is quite awe-inspiring: Manchester City, Liverpool And Bayern Monaco first of all, the Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo and revelation Ajax. Still in the balance real Madrid, which it will be enough not to lose this evening against Inter to secure first place (in the event of overtaking, of course, it will not be possible to challenge the Nerazzurri already at the level of the second round), all to be finally decided in the group that sees sensationally in race to the last corner Lille, Salzburg, Seville And Wolfsburg.
Recent history teaches …
Recent history, in any case, teaches how hopes and fears on the eve of the urn are useful only to be then crumpled and trashed by the judgment of the field. And Juventus in this sense sits in the front row with the burning recent eliminations at the hands of Ajax, Lyon And Port. In addition to the sensational performances of the bianconeri of Merry if forced back to the wall: from 3-0 on the favorite Barcelona in the 2016-17 quarters to the one delivered toAtletico Madrid two years later after 0-2 of Wanda Metropolitano, passing through the 3-0 imposed on real Madrid to the Bernabeu in 2018, at least until the penalty of CR7 in full recovery.