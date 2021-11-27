what Italians risk. Health, another dramatic front – Libero Quotidiano





Susanna Esposito, full professor at the University of Parma, head of the national infectious diseases technical table of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, reveals a detail that worries Italian parents: “The children had a low exposure to infections during the months of lockdown, and this made their immune systems more vulnerable. This explains why, in addition to Covid, we see many cases of respiratory syncytial virus. It is likely that, with the arrival of the flu, we will find ourselves in a similar situation. This syncytial virus is responsible for the bronchiolitis epidemic, which in some cases results in pneumonia. The novelties are essentially two: the first is the seasonal advance. Once these syndromes, with shortness of breath more pronounced than Covid, they began to manifest themselves in December, and this year they arrived at the end of October “, explains the pediatrician to Day.





“The other new fact is that we see pneumonia with respiratory failure even in children of 3 or 4 years, things that were not usually seen before, when the symptoms were milder. Once the disease has been diagnosed, the sick child must stay at home, followed by the pediatrician, and the most serious cases must be hospitalized. Last year everyone respected the hygiene rules, the inclusion in the asylum took place with all the precautions, now the parents seem less attentive, they take their children out even if they are cold, this contributes to the spread of infections in families and schools “, highlights the doctor again.





The diseases you catch the most are linked to the Rsv virus (syncytial) which is in first place, as a case study. Covid is second. In third place in the ranking of infectious diseases in pediatric age, now, is the flu. “Does syncytial affect more than Covid? Absolutely yes, but Covid should not be underestimated, there are epidemics in the classrooms. Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is fundamental in the age group 5-11 years. Vaccines protect the population and help reduce viral circulation. Influenza vaccination is also recommended “, concludes Professor Esposito.