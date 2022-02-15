what Italy risks if war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine

There is a lot of talk in these hours about the situation in Ukraine, with growing concerns about a military attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia and attempts by international diplomacy to avoid conflict between the two countries. Overall, the situation remains very tense and difficult to predict, in a daily dance that alternates the threats of escalation with signs of relaxation. But specifically, what does Italy risk with a possible war? One thing is certain: from the outbreak of a conflict our country would have a lot to lose in economic terms, but all in all it would not be a big incentive even for Putin. And not only because of the gas and the possible energy shock caused by a hypothetical closure of the taps from Moscow to Europe and Italy. Let’s see why, in detail.

How heavy is the Italy-Russia trade

In addition to the shocks on the markets, with the consequent repercussions on the prices of raw materials and a foreseeable financial thud that would involve everyone, trade is the first front to be analyzed. How much is Russia really worth for Italian trade? Our country is the seventh supplier of Russia on a global level, with a market share of 4.1% in the period January-November 2021. Moscow is the fourteenth destination in the world for Italian goods and trade is equal to twenty billion of Euro. Not a lot, if we think that trade with the United States weighs three times as much.

According to data from the economic observatory of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consulted by Today, Moscow is worth 1.5% of turnover for Italian exporting companies. The share of exports to Russia is more relevant for some companies – such as those that market textiles and clothing, machinery and food – but in general Italian exports to the east have decreased after the invasion of Crimea by Putin in 2014, also due to international sanctions and trade restrictions. It is clear that things would get worse if the “Tsar” decided to attack Kiev with the army.

The question of gas and interdependence are two-fold

In reverse, trade with Italy is much more significant for Moscow: our country is in fact the ninth destination market for Russia’s exports, largely represented by oil and natural gas. Gas is undoubtedly the most powerful commercial and strategic weapon in Putin’s hands: blocking supplies would have dire consequences for the entire European economy. Italy imports about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, which is essential for heating homes and generating electricity. This is generally true for Europe, because the 27 EU countries are the main economic partner for the Russian federation (67% of Russian gas is exported to the European Union).

On the energy front, relations between Russia and the EU have already been quite tense in recent months. The Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) underlines that since mid-2021 Russian gas supplies to Europe are lower than expected (-25%, even -40% in January), and also for this reason the price of natural gas in Europe almost quintupled in one year. The “normal” flow has resumed only in the last few weeks. ISPI has published a map that summarizes the countries most exposed to a gas crisis from Russia, concluding that among the large countries of the European Union, Italy is by far the most “dependent” on Moscow.

However, energy interdependence is twofold: Russia is our main supplier for gas supplies, but it is unequivocal that we represent the best customer on the market for Moscow, even more than China (rich in raw materials). Suddenly closing the gas taps would therefore represent a problem for us, but it would not be convenient for Putin either.

Record prices for bread, pasta and biscuits

The current geopolitical crisis also has other economic consequences: we have been touching them for weeks. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia inflate the prices not only of the energy market, but also those of agricultural raw materials, especially cereals. The alarm was raised by Coldiretti, recalling that the two countries guarantee about a third of world wheat exports. What is worrying is the fact that a possible conflict could “damage infrastructure and block shipments from the Black Sea ports, causing a collapse in the availability of world markets and increasing the risk of famine and social tensions”.

The point is that Russia is the world’s leading wheat exporter, while Ukraine ranks third, and is also fifth for 36 million tons of corn for animal feed and seventh for 25 million. of tons of soft wheat for the production of bread, pasta, biscuits. As if that were not enough, Russia has decided to limit its grain exports from February 15 – and until June 30 -, with the aim of counteracting the increase in domestic inflation.

The food price index of the FAO, reports Coldiretti, in January 2022 has already recorded the highest ever, with the prices of cereals that have increased by 12.5% ​​compared to the same month of the previous year. The emergency directly concerns Italy, which imports 64% of its wheat needs for the production of bread, pasta and biscuits. In 2021 alone, our country imported over 120 million kilos of wheat from Ukraine and about 100 million kilos of wheat from Russia. Our dependence on foreign countries is growing, given that in the last four years we have gone from 543 thousand hectares of soft wheat grown in Italy to the current slightly less than 500 thousand hectares, for a production of about 2.87 million tons.

Prices also increase due to expensive energy in Italy, with increases of over 50% for diesel: this is why the costs of sowing for the production of wheat have doubled, driving up the prices of bread, pasta and biscuits. At the end of January, the international price of wheat increased by nearly 10% in just one week. According to Ettore Prandini, president of Coldiretti, in the immediate future it is necessary “to guarantee the financial sustainability of the companies so that the prices paid to farmers and breeders do not fall below the production costs, which are rising sharply due to the increase in the prices of raw materials at the base of the food. animals, such as corn “. To overcome the present frailties and reduce dependence on foreign countries, “the NRP is essential to face the challenges of the ecological and digital transition and we are ready to make agriculture a protagonist by making the best use of the more than six billion euros available”, concluded Prandini.

