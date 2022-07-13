What Janet Jackson’s #NippleGate says about racism and sexism in the United States

Her nipple only mistakenly appeared for a split second on the air at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, and that was enough to ruin her career. The New York Times dissects the how from the why in a documentary now available for free in French on Arte.

Her nipple would have traumatized Puritan America. At halftime at the 2004 Super Bowl, Janet Jackson, then at the height of her fame, saw her career shattered when Justin Timberlake ripped off the garment that hid her breast. But how could such an incident occur during such a planned, choreographed, and over-controlled event?

This is what dissected the New York Times in Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jacksondocumentary now available for free in French on the Arte website.

Only one nipple appears and Janet Jackson’s entire career is ruined

Co-produced with the Left/Right production company and the FX TV channel (the same team behind the February 2021 docu, Framing Britney Spears), Janet Jackson: before and after the Nipplegate scandal lasts 1 hour to take the time to tell the socio-cultural context of the United States in 2004, and the state of Janet Jackson’s career just before the facts, during the first half hour. This, in order to better decipher during the second part the consequences of this piece of nipple which so shocked this puritan society.

Janet Jackson: Before and After the Nipplegate Scandal is available in French for free on Arte.tv until December 4, 2022.

Janet Jackson: Before and After the Nipplegate Scandal interviews several people involved in the case, production side, styling, choreography, television channels and media authorities. But also journalists who return to the reception of the event in the media and on the side of the general public, at the time, as well as their contemporary vision of this landmark event. Jenna Wortham, cultural journalist at New York Timessummarizes in particular:

“Our culture doesn’t know what to do with independent women, let alone independent black women. Let’s not even talk about an independent black woman, who makes money, who knows who she is, and who is obviously totally sexually liberated. If there’s an opportunity to punish her for it, we’re not going to miss it. »

Justin Timberlake’s blank check

Through this documentary, it is quite dizzying to realize the injustice of the racist and misogynistic treatment suffered by Janet Jackson from an entire media system, but also cultural and political. A social system that is quick to blaming her alone for something that Justin Timberlake did to her, and which American society prefers to consider innocent by default and even had the audacity to reward in the process.

Concentrated on misogynoirism, this affair of popular, media and political vindictiveness therefore sheds light on many gray areas, including the impunity enjoyed by Justin Timberlake, who based a large part of his career on the backs of women, from Janet Jackson to Britney Spears. But Justin Timberlake is only a symptom of a patriarchal system that traps women in contradictory double injunctions. Who wants to enjoy a woman’s breasts while punishing her if seen.



