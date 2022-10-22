What Jennifer Aniston did to her face at 53 to look splendid

Jennifer Aniston He is without a doubt one of the most recognized personalities in the world of Hollywood. Characterized as the queen of romantic comedy, the actress turned 53 last February and looks as radiant as ever, in the best version of her and highlighted by incomparable beauty.

Many questions have arisen from its extraordinary beauty, how it is maintained and the way it defeats the passage of time. But, far from what many may believe, the secret that has Jennifer to be splendid it does not have to do with surgeries, botox, miraculous shakes and others, but rather lies in a particular treatment that is carried out.

There is no reason to hide what the mystery of the actress is, since a while ago she confessed in the American magazine InStyle that she went to get treatments Ultherapya facial protocol that is carried out once a year and that has definitely given him great results.

It is a non-invasive technique that has revolutionized aesthetic medicine in recent years. Ultherapy It was already endorsed not only by Jennifer but by various celebrities on duty, in a process that aims and promises to stretch the skin without side effects (very different from surgery).

This has to do with a treatment that, it is worth noting, is considered completely natural, commonly used by women over 50 who try to somehow stop skin aging (although it is also true that there is no age to do it). It is basically a lifting without surgery or non-invasive lifting, which has more than 2 million successful cases in the world.

In addition to Aniston, other recognized personalities who opt for this technique are the influencer and media Kim Kardashian, the actress Courtney Cox, the Spanish model and businesswoman Eugenia Silva, the actress Cate Blanchett, and the Italian model Monica Bellucci. The result definitely appears to be very productive.

According to an article in the newspaper El Mundo, Ultherapy It is the only non-invasive medical-aesthetic treatment for the rejuvenation, lifting and remodeling of the face, gaze, neck and décolleté. It basically treats sagging and sagging of the face and neck, those effects that age has on the facial oval due to the loss and degradation of collagen that occurs naturally over time.

Today, this anti-aging treatment can only be carried out by an expert doctor. Studies confirm a drop in the number of patients who opt for facelifts in surgeries and other surgical procedures, and as a counterpart there is an increase in the demand for these non-invasive natural rejuvenation techniques. Without a doubt, something to Jennifer is the key to maintaining its radiant beauty.