Aniston is one of those actresses who with each added year becomes more attractive, and the truth is that the Californian actress has always been considered a beautiful woman, but to stay as young as her there is an element that you must integrate into your day a day.

August 23, 2022 11:06 a.m.

Jennifer Aniston He was born in Los Angeles, California on February 11, 1969, adding up to now 53 years, and more than half of that time invested in acting and stardom. There are three things that have always stood out about the actress, her beautiful and well-groomed long hair, her always slim silhouette and of course, over the years, how young she is still.

What Jennifer Aniston takes every day to keep her skin smooth and wrinkle-free.

One of the things that he has been adding every day to his daily routine of food and well-being, are the Food supplementswhich are nothing other than capsules or pills that contain vitamins or minerals, to provide the body with everything that it loses over the years and that it naturally loses daily.

And recently the collagen It has added it to its supplements, a protein molecule or protein that forms fibers, collagen fibers, and these ladies are the ones that keep the skin soft, smooth and hydrated to a great extent.

The way that Jennifer incorporated this substance so important for the freshness of the largest organ of the body, it was in the form of a supplement that he drinks every morning with his coffee.

Collagen is responsible for skin looking and feeling smooth and elastic.

Collagen can be taken artificially in capsules and powder, there are also serums made with collagen to apply to the face, some creams incorporate this element into the chemistry of the preparation.

There is also a natural way to ingest it, with food, especially with broths made from beef or chicken bones that when subjected to cooking, they release this ingredient that is generally in the form of gelatin in the bones.