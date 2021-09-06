what Jennifer Garner thinks

Only his opinion was missing. Because what you think is a very important factor. Everyone is talking about the flashback in between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. But if there is one person in the world who has the right to say something, that is Jennifer Garner. That is the mother of the three minor children of the actor and director. Which has made it known that she prefers to stay out of the media circus that has gone mad in recent weeks. However…

Hope by Jennifer Garner

But Jennifer Garner has a “hope”. That is, she hopes that the ex-husband, whatever he does and whoever he associates with, always puts their children first. That’s what the site tells And News. “Jennifer wants children to remain at the center of Ben’s world as he embarks on this new sentimental journey,” writes the magazine.

Ben Affleck’s priority

“Jen doesn’t want to get involved. He has completely moved on. She continues to focus on her children and this is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, he hopes they are a priority for him too. What he does the rest of the time is not his problem. He did everything he could to foster great relationships between Ben and the children. But she won’t be involved with who she goes out or with her private life. ‘

From Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, after all, is the Jennifer who took Jennifer Lopez’s place in Ben Affleck’s heart. Because a few months after the break – sensational and very mediatic – with J.Lo in 2004, the Oscar for Will Hunting – Rebel Genius And Argon he found love with the former colleague of Daredavil.

As another American magazine writes, InTouch, “When she works on her films, is happy in her personal life and engages in the program of alcoholics anonymous, Jen sleeps peacefully at night.” In fact, Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction problems have been a problem for Garner over the past few years. She was the only one to be heard. She physically took him to rehab to put his life back together.

Ben Affleck’s three children

After all, the two have three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Who adore their father and whom Jen has always tried to protect without breaking their relationship. The fact that Jennifer Lopez has decided to move to Los Angeles with her two children, Emme and Max, makes things a lot easier.

We just have to wait for the new episode in the soap opera between J.Lo and Ben. But, in the meantime,

