What Joaquin Phoenix had to do when he saw Scarlett Johansson in an orgasm scene in the movie “Her”

After joaquin phoenix won the Oscar as Best Actor Due to the movie “Joker”, the general public began to see his work, since the famous native of Puerto Rico has great films that helped him establish himself and within this extensive filmography he has iconic productions that have been praised by critics. specialized, such is the case of “Her” or “Ella” for its translation into Spanish.

This film was released in 2013 and is considered by many to be one of the best dystopian love films of recent times; was starred by Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson. It is an American science-fiction romantic drama film that was written, directed and produced by Spike Jones.

Follow the story of Theodore, who works at a Los Angeles company dedicated to making letters to order; he is a very introverted and lonely person who is facing a separation from his girlfriend and childhood friend, so he decides to buy a revolutionary operating system that works with highly advanced artificial intelligence that is capable of demonstrating his emotions and creativity, as well as start a conversation on any topic, a technological tool with which he ends up getting intensely emotionally involved.

This is how Joaquin Phoenix acted before Scarlett Johansson’s orgasm scene

Recently, various international media have spread a peculiar story regarding a scene from “Her” that turned out to be a bit strange, this specifically for phoenixwho decided to leave the recording set for a moment while Scarlett Johansson filmed an intimate scene.

This take has to do specifically with a voice recording that “The Black Widow” He had to run where he had to simulate an orgasm, however, when this moment came, Phoenix began to lose control, according to what Scarlett revealed during an interview with Armchair Expert, the podcast of Dax Shepard.

In said talk, the 37-year-old singer also confessed that “we tried to pass a take, and he was losing control. He left the studio. He needed a break (…) You will never want to hear your voice. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you have an orgasm, especially if it’s fake, ew. It’s so gross. It was so weird,” she revealed. actresswho offered his empathetic point of view before the action of the actor of 47 years.

