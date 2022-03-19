What Juan Carlos Osorio, DT of América de Cali, said about the stomp and attitude of Medellín players

Juan Carlos Osorio broke his silence and spoke of the move that put him on everyone’s lips.

The coach of América stepped on the player Juan David Mosquera, from Medellín, during the game that both teams held on Wednesday the 16th at the Pascual Guerrero, for the South American Cup.

The action was widely criticized and crossed borders, Osorio receiving questions even from abroad since he has directed international teams.

Faced with so many accusations, the coach of América decided to speak to explain what happened, and in the process attacked several Medellín players when he considered that they shouted at him the victory of the red box of Antioquia.

“I stepped on the Medellín player, but if you look closely at the video, I never looked at the grass to hurt him,” Osorio told journalist Óscar Rentería, from Caracol Radio.

🤯😳 Juan Carlos Osorio’s stomping on Mosquera, a Medellín player who had fallen near him… Will Conmebol sanction him? pic.twitter.com/FipwAueAXd – Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) March 17, 2022

And he assured that situations like these have arisen at an international level: “It happened to me with Neymar, with Beckham, with the German Kimmich and with Tite, the Brazilian coach. If I have to apologize, I will. I am temperamental, but I never complain, nor I mess with no one.”

And he added that although they pointed it out, few saw what the Medellín players did after a goal.

“Some Medellin players messed with me and they celebrated my goal. Arregui was one of them and that’s why I asked him if it was enlarged, “he said.

Osorio, who on Saturday will meet again with the Medellín players now for the League, is exposed to a harsh sanction at the international level.