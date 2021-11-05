what just does not return to the “concussion” – Libero Quotidiano





Again, the case-Marc Marquez is shrouded in mystery: what is really happening to the Honda rider? In recent days, an enduro crash during training. There has been talk of a slight concussion that will force him to miss the next MotoGP race in Portugal, in Portimao, for “precautionary reasons”.

But worrying rumors are circulating about the Spaniard: it is rumored that he has again injured his right arm, after the three surgeries for last season’s fracture and after the very long stop. Just as the “Cannibal” seemed to be about to return to his level, this new stop. And if it really was the arm, these are the disturbing indiscretions that gallop in the paddock, his career would be in jeopardy.

The dead silence from Honda initially it did nothing but amplify the suspicions. Then, however, the team manager Alberto Puig he wanted to clarify, speaking with Sky: “Marc hit his head: it was a small blow, but when he got home he continued to feel dizzy as if he were in a confused state. He had no problems with his arm or other parts of his body, “he assured.

Yet, the times do not match. Yes, because it has already been said that even the last GP of the season, in mid-November, is in doubt: “He was visited in Barcelona, ​​on Monday he will do a further check and we will know if he can race in Valencia”, added Puig, fueling further suspicions, allegations and concerns. Possible, for a concussion? “Strange”, in the words of Pecco Bagnaia. Yeah, very strange.