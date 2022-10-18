What Justin Bieber thinks of photos of Hailey and Selena: Exclusive – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing together for a series of stunning photos at the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles. Now someone close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, justin bieber, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the ‘Baby’ hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond thrilled to meet Selena and Hailey at the Academy Museum gala. It made him very emotional because of the past he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change. How nice!

More about justin bieber

The insider also revealed the content of the conversation between the 25-year-old model and the 30-year-old singer and actress. “Hailey said they talked for a while and while they didn’t go into too much depth, they were able to be honest with each other about where they are now,” they wrote. note. We love seeing two powerful women supporting each other and ending nasty feud rumors!

Photos of Hailey and Selena came shortly after Hailey appeared on the call her daddy podcast in late September and talked about the dynamic between her and Selena. “Everything is respect. It’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everyone on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then it’s ‘is good ! It brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It’s like that. You can never fix all the stories. She made the statement after revealing that she and Selena had been in contact after her marriage to Justin in 2018.

As fans know, the Rhode Skin founder and the Canadian superstar tied the knot in September 2018 after rekindling their romance in June. It came just months after Justin and the Rare Beauty founder last split after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned eight years. The timeline of the two relationships has Selena fans, affectionately known as Selenators, criticizing Hailey for supposedly breaking off the relationship and Justin for moving on so fast.

Trending items right now trendy now



Hailey also addressed the rumor that she would come between Selena and Justin on the podcast, saying it was not in her “character” to do such a thing. “I can say, period, point blank – I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anyone,” she added. ” It is the end. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.