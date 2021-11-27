what Juventus actually risks

Italian football is back in the crosshairs of powers of attorney. In fact, on Friday evening the news came out that the Prosecutor of Turin investigation by the management of the Juventus following the inspection launched by Consob last July and the report by Covisoc which had already brought the Public Prosecutor’s Figs to open a file.

At the center of the operation, called “Prisma”, there are some capital gains that do not convince the investigating bodies, who suspect it was more than a few cases of operations with “inflated” player ratings in order to adjust the budgets.

Friday the Finance Police went to Continassa, home of the Juventus club, to acquire all the necessary documents and at Juventus there are six suspects, including the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former CEO Fabio Paratici.

We investigate some movements of the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons for a total value of 50 million.

Juventus capital gains survey: business in the sights of the prosecutor

The investigation had already come to light at the end of last October, when it was the same Prosecutor of the Football Federation led by Giuseppe Chiné to open a file on the subject with at the center of the investigation a series of suspicious capital gains of the last two years from part of various Serie A clubs, always after an inspection of the companies listed on the Stock Exchange carried out by Consob.

Among the reported transfer market operations there was also the transfer of Victor Osimhen to Napoli, but for the moment the viewfinder seems to be directed above all on the work of Juventus, in relation to the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Most of the transfer market operations concern young people who have never even passed from the first Juventus team, but sold in the millions to Serie A or B clubs despite having played only a handful of career games, but there is no shortage of well-known names to the general public, such as that of the goalkeeper now at Sampdoria Emil Audero and above all that of Joao Cancelo, sold to Manchester City in the summer of 2019 together with the young Pablo Moreno, and by Miralem Pjanic, sold to Barcelona in the summer of 2020 in the deal that led to Turin Arthur.

Juventus capital gains survey: the risks and the precedent of Chievo

In the late evening of Friday, with the stock market session strictly closed, Juventus itself issued a press release explaining the terms of the investigation and, as far as possible, also the risks associated with it.

However, to understand what the Juventus club can actually go up to, we need to focus on two aspects.

Firstly that the Football Federation was already aware of the Consob investigation, secondly that it is always a rather “ambiguous“, In the sense that there is no objective definition, nor a way to get there, of the word” fictitious “in reference to transfer market operations.

Basically: how is it possible from the outside to give a precise evaluation of a player’s card? Of course, a Primavera valued at 30 million may appear strange, from the outside and beyond, but there is no one shared and universal criterion to estimate the value of a football player.

After all, the surveys on capital gains in football have cyclically come out for about twenty years and the only precedent that had led to a conviction concerned that on exchanges between Chievo And Cesena in 2018 with three penalty points to the Venetians, while the Romagna club had already failed: in that case the Prosecutor had asked for 15, but it is a different situation than that of Juventus, as at the time it was suffrage there was also a criminal investigation seasoned with wiretapping by the sports prosecutor’s office.

The note from Juventus: “Negative impact on the economic situation”

At present, therefore, Juventus, if convicted, should only risk one fine, albeit quite salty. The possibility of a rather significant financial damage, moreover, has already been advanced by the Juventus club itself in the note issued on Friday evening, which states that

“(…) Should this circumstance occur at the outcome of any proceeding that was initiated against the Issuer, negative impacts, even significant ones, could occur on the reputation and on the economic and financial situation of the Issuer and the Group.

The occurrence of the events subject to this risk, which is considered to be of medium probability of occurrence, could have a significant negative impact on the economic, equity and financial situation of the Group. Juventus estimates that the risk is of high importance “.

